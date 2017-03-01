JSC "Grindeks" announces it has received the statement of the company's Member of the Board Ibraim Muhtsi on his resignation from the position of Member of the Board on his own volition starting from 1 March 2017.



Until further notice the Board of JSC "Grindeks" will consist of Chairman of the Board Juris Bundulis and Member of the Board, Chief Finance and Administrative Officer Janis Romanovskis.







About "Grindeks"



"Grindeks" is an international, vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. Main fields of action are research, development, manufacturing and sales of original products, generics and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Group of "Grindeks" consists of five subsidiary companies in Latvia, Estonia, Russia and Slovakia as well as representative offices in 12 countries.



"Grindeks" specializes in the heart and cardiovascular, CNS and anti-cancer medication therapeutic groups. A range of products covers a successful combination of original products and generics, with the original products Mildronate® and Ftorafur®. Currently "Grindeks" produces 23 active pharmaceutical ingredients.



Products of the company are exported to 71 countries and its export comprises 91% of the total turnover. The key markets include the EU countries, Russia and other CIS countries, the U.S., Canada, Japan and Vietnam.



To increase production capacity and develop infrastructure, the company has accomplished many significant investment projects, investing more than 90 million euros over the last 15 years.







Further information: Laila Klavina Head of the Communications Department, JSC "Grindeks" Phones: (+371) 67083370, (+371) 29256012 Fax: (+371) 67083505 laila.klavina@grindeks.lv