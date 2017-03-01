Fun, Fairtrade And Free! Ben & Jerry's Thanks Its Fans Worldwide With Free Cone Day, April 4

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vermont, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Ice cream lovers, mark your calendar and set a reminder! On April 4, ice cream company Ben & Jerry's is another year older and you get to celebrate.Scoops of Ben & Jerry's delectable Fairtrade ice cream, filled with chunks and swirls, will be offered free at locations around the world as a "thank you" to the company's dedicated fans.

Free Cone Day started way back in 1979, when co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield had (just barely) survived their first year of running a business. They decided to thank their local Vermont community for supporting them by giving out free scoops of their euphoric concoctions. Today that community stretches across the globe; more than one million scoops will be lovingly given away worldwide on April 4. Fans will be able to choose a classic flavour or try something completely new.

"We believe in having fun, and in thanking our fans with free ice cream for our anniversary every year," said Ben & Jerry's CEO Jostein Solheim. "Through the power of ice cream, we are able to form strong connections and create positive social change together. Free Cone Day is one way to show our fans how much we appreciate them."

