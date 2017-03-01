COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank SGD 500mn T2 2027

Post-stabilisation notice
1st March 2017
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank AG
SGD 500,000,000 subordinated Tier2 due 2027
Commerzbank (contact: Christian Guentzel; telephone: +49 69 13642996) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|XS1572172754
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|SGD 500,000,000
|Description:
|4.875% Notes due 1st March 2027, 10NC5
|Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
HSBC
OCBC Bank
United Overseas Bank
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.