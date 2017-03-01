sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.03.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,489 Euro		+0,288
+4,00 %
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,472
7,489
17:36
7,471
7,489
17:36
01.03.2017 | 17:13
(14 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank SGD 500mn T2 2027

Post-stabilisation notice

1st March 2017

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

SGD 500,000,000 subordinated Tier2 due 2027

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Christian Guentzel; telephone: +49 69 13642996) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:XS1572172754
Aggregate nominal amount:SGD 500,000,000
Description:4.875% Notes due 1st March 2027, 10NC5
Stabilisation Managers:Commerzbank AG
HSBC
OCBC Bank
United Overseas Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2017 PR Newswire