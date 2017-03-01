Research and Markets - Global Top 5 Civil Helicopter Manufacturers 2017: Strategic Focus Mapping Analysis - Airbus Helicopters, Bell Helicopter, Leonardo-Finmeccanica, Russian Helicopters, Sikorsky

DUBLIN, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Civil Helicopter market continues to face significant headwinds with 2016 proving to be another of very difficult years for the industry as of late with global civil helicopter deliveries declining by 15% year on year in 2016 & significant pressure on order intake with continued difficulties in the offshore oil & gas sector which is impacted by the ongoing slump in oil prices & overcapacity.



The European players, which have traditionally dominated the civil helicopter segment, have been able to further consolidate their grip on the civil market by increasing their market shares further in 2016 with a better focused & aligned product portfolio mix & strategy for markets; as reflected by Airbus Helicopters' further consolidation of market share in North America.



However, Bell's two key civil helicopter programs, namely, 505 Jet Ranger X, which entered service in late 2016 and the 525 Relentless, slated for EIS in 2017, are likely to give a significant fillip to Bell's civil helicopter business & deliveries in 2017 while providing a serious challenge to European hegemony in the civil helicopter segment.

Strategic Focus & Priorities - For all 5 Industry OEMs producing Civil Helicopters Key Strategies, Plans & Initiatives - For the Top 5 Civil Helicopter Manufacturers Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) Framework Analysis - Analysis of Internal Environmental Factors based on Internal Environmental Scanning - For Each Industry OEM Covered External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) Framework Analysis - Analysis of External Environmental Factors based on External Environmental Scanning - For all OEMs Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Framework Analysis - Overall Combination of Internal & External Environmental Factors - Strategic Factors Analysis & Quantitative Score for each OEM Comparative Ranking of Industry Players - based on SFAS Scores Global Civil Helicopter Market - Force Field Analysis Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues - Analysis & Insights Key Trends, Issues & Challenges Global Civil Helicopter Market - Strategic Outlook through 2024 - Demand Projections - Delivery Units & Value in $ Billion

Airbus Helicopters

Bell Helicopters

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Russian Helicopters

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

