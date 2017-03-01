sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.03.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,65 Euro		+0,205
+0,87 %
WKN: A1K020 ISIN: DE000A1K0201 Ticker-Symbol: GSC1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
GESCO AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GESCO AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,517
23,653
22:08
23,235
23,70
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GESCO AG
GESCO AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GESCO AG23,65+0,87 %