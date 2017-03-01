TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- This press release is being disseminated by CDJ Global Catalyst LLC ("CDJ"), as required by National Instrument 62-103 of the Canadian Securities Administrators in connection with the filing of an early warning report regarding the acquisition of common shares ("Shares") of Crosswinds Holdings Inc. ("Crosswinds") by managed accounts over which CDJ has sole discretion and control. CDJ is an independent investment advisory firm.

On March 1, 2017, Crosswinds announced that it completed its previously announced rights offering which expired on February 28, 2017 (the "Rights Offering"). Crosswinds issued 3,904,092 Shares under the Rights Offering, of which the managed accounts over which CDJ has sole discretion purchased 1,580,572 Shares. As a result of the Rights Offering, CDJ, on behalf the managed accounts over which it has sole discretion, exercises control over 4,817,369 Shares, or approximately 52% of the Shares. Prior to the closing of the Rights Offering, CDJ exercised control over 3,236,797 Shares, representing approximately 61% of the outstanding Shares.

The head office of Crosswinds is located at: 365 Bay Street, Suite 400 Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2V1 The address of CDJ is: 76 Osborn Road Harrison, New York 10528

Contacts:

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early

warning report: CDJ Global Catalyst LLC

Colin King, Managing Director

(212) 521-1105

76 Osborn Road

Harrison, New York 10528



