Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2017) - Further to its September 22, 2016 news release, Cyprium Mining Corporation (TSXV: CUG) ("Cyprium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to delist $750,000 in principal amount of unsecured debentures bearing interest at 12% per annum (the "Debentures").

The Company also has applied with the Exchange for approval to pay approximately $145,427.79 of interest owed on the Debenture by way of issuance of 2,908,556 common shares of the Company. This represent approximately 3,878 common shares per $1,000 of principal amount of Debentures held.

