sprite-preloader
Montag, 01.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 563 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,325 Euro		+0,519
+1,37 %
WKN: 868610 ISIN: CA5592224011 Ticker-Symbol: MGA 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,17
38,554
28.04.
38,23
38,468
28.04.
28.04.2017 | 18:46
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Automotive Retractable Roof Top (ARRT) Market - Analysis, Technologies and Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Webasto, Magna International, Inalfa Roof Systems & Pininfarina

DUBLIN, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Retractable Roof Top (ARRT) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global automotive retractable roof top market to grow at a CAGR of 9.88% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automotive Retractable Roof Top Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is development of new technology leading to faster operating mechanism. The global ARRT market is rapidly evolving with the use of advanced technology is powertrain, infotainment, comfort and convenience, and safety sectors. The extensive use of electronic sensors and microprocessors in the vehicle along with advanced control modules has led to the development of more advanced retractable roof tops. With the fusion of more electronic components within the vehicles, the automotive convertible roof tops are becoming more dynamic and high on functionality with options of varied roof top fold mechanisms.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is decreasing cost of production and improving reliability leading to increased popularity. The global ARRT market is becoming more popular year-on-year with automakers increasing the product portfolio of vehicles with retractable roof tops. The roof designs have become much more dynamic and flexible, which is leading to the growing visual appeal of an automobile in the automotive market. There are some driving factors that have led to the growing market penetration of retractable roof tops such as declining cost of production with the advance in technology and increasing reliability.

Key vendors

  • Webasto
  • Magna International
  • Inalfa Roof Systems
  • Pininfarina

Other prominent vendors

  • Robbins Auto Top
  • Valmet Automotive

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market Segmentation by Roof type

PART 07: Geography Segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dvltm3/global_automotive

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire