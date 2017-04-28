Global Discrete Diode Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, ROHM Semiconductor, Vishay Intertechnology & Diodes - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Discrete Diode Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global discrete diode market to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Discrete Diode Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing acceptance of wearable devices. Wearable devices (smart fabrics, smartwatches, heart rate monitors, fitness bands, and smart glasses) monitor fitness levels by tracking daily activities of the user. The mobile communication devices help provide communication services. Due to the expected growth of the sector, semiconductor device manufacturers are developing specialized diodes.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rise in number of fabs. The large-scale requirement of semiconductor devices from end-user device manufacturers such as consumer electronics, sensor systems, medical devices, and IoT connected devices has propelled the growth of the semiconductor industry.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high inventory levels in supply chain. The cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry affected the operating results of semiconductor vendors because of severe downturns caused by oversupply in 2015. The semiconductor manufacturer faces risks such as overcapacity, low demand, and high price competition. Changes in customer requirements in lieu to changing consumer tastes due to the advance in technology affect chip manufacturers considerably.

Key vendors



STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

ROHM Semiconductor

Vishay Intertechnology

Diodes



Other prominent vendors



ABB

Agilent Technologies

Infineon Technologies

Microsemi

Mitsubishi Electric

ON Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics

Texas Instruments



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Industry overview



PART 06: Market landscape



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users



PART 08: Market segmentation by product



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Appendix

