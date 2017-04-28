Regulatory News:

AREVA (Paris:AREVA) announces the release of New AREVA Holding (NewCo)'s consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016. The financial statements have been approved by the Board of Director of New AREVA Holding, meeting today.

The document is available on the internet website of the company at: http://www.areva.com/EN/finance-1616/newco-new-areva-holding-financial-publications.html.

