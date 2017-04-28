Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal metal material-based 3D printing marketreport. This research report also lists three other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

By revenue, the global metal material-based 3D printing market is expected to reach USD 1,534.9 million by 2021, posting a staggering CAGR of over 25%. The global 3D printing materials market is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand from the aerospace, automobile, and healthcare industries. Products such as fuel nozzles and guide vanes are being produced using 3D printing technique in the aerospace industry.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global metal material-based 3D printing market has many prominent vendors, offering plastics, steel, nickel, cobalt-chrome, titanium, and aluminum 3D printing materials. However, they are focusing on increasing their portfolio to cater to the growing demand and survive in the competitive market.

"The materials used in 3D printing play a crucial role in the selection of the technology. As 3D printing technology is used to produce complex shapes, accuracy becomes a key factor. Customers give priority to accuracy and diversity of material used in choosing the 3D printing technology," says Chandrakumar Badala Jaganathan, a lead metals and minerals research analyst from Technavio.

Top five metal material-based 3D printing market vendors

Arcam

Arcam operates in the metal powders segment through its subsidiary AP&C in Canada and contract manufacturing through DiSanto in the US. Arcam provides services and products to the implants and aerospace industry. It manages these businesses through its sales organizations in the UK, the US, China, Italy and the Nordic region. It also works with agents in Asia and the rest of the Europe.

EOS

EOS is a pioneer and the world leader in direct metal laser sintering. It offers 3D printing solutions for engineering, design, business, and innovation. The company provides solutions and systems for metal manufacturing, including materials, systems and equipment, part property management, material management, and quality assurance.

Hoganas

Hoganas provides metal powders for different 3D printing applications such as plasma welding, pressed and sintered components, laser surface cladding, and brazing paste printing. It provides 3D printing materials for the medical, aerospace, industrial, and fashion designing sectors.

Sandvik

Sandvik operates in the 3D materials business through its Sandvik Materials Technology business area. In FY2016, Sandvik Materials Technology generated revenue of 81,553 million SEK (USD 9,054.9 billion, 1 SEK USD 0.11) and had 6,500 employees. The company provides a wide range of gas atomized metal powders for 2D printing applications in medical, aerospace, and rapid tooling areas.

SLM Solutions

SLM Solutions is involved in metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions. It operates through two segments: Machine sales and after sales. The company serves the automotive, aerospace, energy, tool and mold making, medicine, and dental sectors through a distribution network in Germany and internationally.

