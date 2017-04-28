Global $19.7 Billion Welding Products (Stick Electrodes, Solid Wires, Flux-cored Wires) Market 2013-20174 & 2015 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Apr. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Welding Products Market Analysis, By Technology (Arc, Resistance, Oxy-fuel, Laser Beam), By Product (Stick Electrodes, Solid Wires, Flux-cored Wires), By End Use (Transportation & Automobiles, Building & Construction), Segment Forecasts 2013 - 2015" report to their offering.

The global welding products market is projected to reach a market size of USD 19.7 billion by 2025

The market is projected to experience significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising demand from the Asia Pacific region.

Welding products are consumed in various applications such as construction and building, transportation and automotive, marine, oil and gas, and others. Increasing investments in infrastructure development, especially in emerging economies, such as China and India, are fueling the demand for advanced technology, which in turn is leading to the growth of the market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness higher growth rates owing to rising demand from the automotive sector in these countries coupled with increased awareness pertaining to high- quality automotive components.

Building & construction industry dominated the market globally. The other key applications include transportation & automotive, marine, and others.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Globally, automotive application segment is projected to experience significant revenue growth between 2016 and 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 4% from 2016-2025. The demand can be attributed to rapid growth from end-use industries such as building & construction, marine, and others.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2015 with an estimated revenue of USD 3.88 billion and is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years owing to large investments from end-use industries. China is projected to experience rise in demand and projected to continue market domination on account of rapid urbanization and industrialization coupled with favorable government policies for infrastructure development. Key industry players like ABB Corporation and Fronius International GmbH have collaborated to develop advanced welding technology and products.

Key industry players like ABB Corporation and Fronius International GmbH have collaborated to develop advanced welding technology and products. Key participants in the market include Colfax Corporation, The Lincoln Electric Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd., Denyo Co., Ltd., Panasonic Welding Systems Co., Ltd., Sandvik AB, Obara Corporation, and Air Liquide among others. In the recent years, new product developments and product advancements have been the major growth strategy acquired by key industry players for enhancing their market positions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot



3. Welding Products Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market segmentation & scope

3.2. Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Technology Overview

3.6. Market dynamics

3.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8. PESTEL Analysis



4. Welding Products Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2025

4.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.2. Market estimates and forecast, by technology, 2013 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.3. Arc Welding

4.1.4. Resistance Welding

4.1.5. Oxy-Fuel Welding

4.1.6. Laser Beam Welding

4.1.7. Others



5. Welding Products Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2025

5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2025 (USD Million)

5.1.2. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2013 - 2025 (USD Million)

5.1.3. Stick Electrodes

5.1.4. Solid Wires

5.1.5. Flux-Cored Wires

5.1.6. Saw Wires and Fluxes

5.1.7. Others



6. Welding Products Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2025

6.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2025 (USD Million)

6.1.2. Market estimates and forecast, by application, 2013 - 2025 (USD Million)

6.1.3. Transportation & Automobiles

6.1.4. Building & Construction

6.1.5. Marine

6.1.6. Others



7. Welding Products Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Environment, 2015

8.2. Vendor landscape

8.3. Company Market Positioning

8.4. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles (Manufacturers)



Colfax Corporation

voestalpine AG

Air Liquide

The Lincoln Electric Company

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd.

Sandvik AB

Obara Corporation

Kiswel Inc.

Panasonic Welding Systems Co., Ltd.

Denyo Co., Ltd.

Kemppi Oy

Arcon Welding Equipment

Fronius International GmbH

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bh5m93/welding_products

