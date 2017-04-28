Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Renewable Energy-based Commercial Aviation Market in Scandinavia" report to their offering.

The renewable energy-based commercial aviation market in Scandinavia to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Renewable Energy-Based Commercial Aviation Market in Scandinavia 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of second- and third-generation biofuels. Second-generation biofuels are those that can be synthesized from various kinds of biomass, i.e., any source of organic carbon that can be renewed rapidly as part of the carbon cycle. These biofuels are usually made from lignocellulosic biomass or woody crops, several kinds of agricultural residues, or waste.

According to the report, one driver in the market is easy access to feedstock in Scandinavian countries. In order to make sustainable jet fuel production commercially viable, the feedstock should be cost-effective and available in large quantities. Feedstocks for sustainable jet fuel are also potential feedstock for other renewable fuels (biodiesel or ethanol). Therefore, there is no need to establish a separate feedstock processing facility exclusive to jet fuel production. Instead, an already established base for producing sustainable fuels for road and other means of transport can be shared for producing sustainable jet fuels.

Key vendors

Equator Aircraft Norway

Gaia Solar

Serenergy

SkyNRG

SWEDISH BIOFUELS



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

PART 07: Segmentation by country

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Appendix

