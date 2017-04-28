Global Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market 2017-2022: Major Companies Include Nestle, Dannon, Chobani & Yoplait - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2017 - 2022)" report to their offering.

Market Insights

The global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the period 2017-2022

The increasing awareness of the health benefits of probiotic and prebiotic yogurt acts as a driver to the growth of this market. Regular consumption of probiotic and prebiotic prevents the growth of harmful bacteria inside the digestive tract, which leads to better nutrient absorption and bowel movement. The probiotic and prebiotic yogurt helps to lower the risk of type-2 diabetes and colorectal cancer. Companies like Nestle, Dannon, Chobani and Yoplait are the major shareholders of this market.

As consumers have moved away from sugar to natural ingredients, probiotic and prebiotic yogurt has established itself as a healthy snack. The health benefits of this yogurt, which helps in lowering the risk of type-2 diabetes and colorectal cancer, are also the key driving factor of this market. However, the rise in the cost of research and development poses a threat to the market. The growing demand for functional foods is expected to provide a boost to the industry's growth.

The global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market is segmented by product type into plain, drinkable, flavored and fruited yogurt. The growing customer base for these products has necessitated the increase in their availability in a variety of retail stores such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, making it convenient for consumers to purchase them.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Yogurt Consumption in developing region

Positive Investigations for Health Benefits of Pro and Prebiotic Ingredients

Innovation and Science Support in Product Development

Restraints

Challenges in Incorporating Probiotics and Prebiotics

Regulatory Constraints

Opportunities

Huge Opportunity in Oral Health and Cosmetic Industry

Some of the major players in the market include

Nestle

Dannon

Chobani

Yoplait

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

Nestle

Dannon

Chobani

Yoplait

Fage

Yakult

La Yogurt

Stonyfield Farms

Greek Gods

Voskos Greek Yogurt

Pillars

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nj3nfw/global_probiotic

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716