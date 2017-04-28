TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 04/28/17 -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its April 28, 2017 annual shareholders' meeting. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 24, 2017 was elected as a director. Constellation Software Inc. received proxies with regard to voting on the eight directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For % Withhold Vote % Jeff Bender 14,814,882 94.04% 939,606 5.96% Meredith (Sam) Hall Hayes 14,959,978 94.96% 794,509 5.04% Robert Kittel 14,392,685 91.36% 1,361,802 8.64% Mark Leonard 15,409,725 97.81% 344,763 2.19% Paul McFeeters 14,961,864 94.97% 792,623 5.03% Ian McKinnon 15,688,439 99.58% 66,049 0.42% Mark Miller 15,437,568 97.99% 316,920 2.01% Stephen R. Scotchmer 14,347,119 91.07% 1,407,368 8.93%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting held earlier today will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

