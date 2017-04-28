VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 04/28/17 -- Filo Mining Corporation (TSX VENTURE: FIL)(NASDAQ OMX: FIL) ("Filo Mining" or the "Company") reports the following share capital and voting rights update in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.

As a result of the exercise of employee stock options, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 61,539,075 common shares with voting rights as at April 28, 2017.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds a 100% interest in the Filo del Sol Project on the border of Argentina's San Juan Province and Chile's adjacent Region III. Filo Mining is listed on the TSX-V and Nasdaq First North Exchange under the trading symbol "FIL". Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North.

