TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 04/28/17 -- Tellza Communications Inc. (TSX: TEL) announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

2017 Q1 Highlights

-- Revenue was USD $243 Million compared to $93 Million in 2016. -- Q1 EBITDA(i) was USD $1.2 Million or USD $0.11/share (2016 - USD $0.7 Million or USD $0.07/share) -- Net Income attributable to shareholders was $0.6 Million or $0.05/share (2016 - $0.2 Million or $0.01/share)

Portfolio Investments

-- Rightway Funding Group LLC made distributions of $0.6 Million in Q1 of which $0.2 Million was for the benefit of Tellza. In 2016, Rightway earned $2.0M, of which $1.1Million was earned during Tellza's ownership. Tellza received $474,000 in distributions which was applied towards repayment of a portion of the US$3.5 Million vendor non-recourse debt incurred upon Tellza's acquisition of its 33% interest in Rightway. -- Next Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: NXGH) share value appreciated in Q1 - 2017 resulting in an unrealized market gain of $0.2 Million. Tellza owns 17 Million shares of NXGH which it acquired upon the disposition of certain operations in 2016. In 2016, Tellza recognized a gain on sales of assets of $1.1 Million followed by a $1.8 Million unrealized market loss on its holdings of NXGH. The Company will continue to mark to market through its statement of operations the changes in trading value of these securities at each reporting date.

While we conduct our business primarily in USD and report our financial results in USD, our common shares are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in CDN dollars. Expressed in CDN dollars, Q1 EBITDA(i) was $1.7 Million or $0.16/share compared to $1.1 Million or $0.10/share or a 60% increase year over year.

The Company's financial statements and other disclosures are available on SEDAR.

The Company's corporate profile is located at www.tellza.com.

About Tellza

Tellza operates in both the Communications and Financial Support Services business. Tellza is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TEL).

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words like "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "indicates" or similar expressions. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Tellza's actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors set forth in reports and other documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time. See www.sedar.com which contains all securities files.

(i)We define EBITDA as earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairments, stock based compensation, interest, minority interest and other gains and losses. EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, it is a standard measure used in the telecommunications industry to assist in understanding and comparing operating results. EBITDA is reviewed regularly by management and our Board of Directors in assessing performance and in making decisions regarding the ongoing operations of the business and the ability to generate cash flows. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance nor does it have a standardized meaning under IFRS. In evaluating these measures, investors should consider that the methodology applied in calculating as such measures may differ among companies and analysts. Below is a reconciliation of "EBITDA" to net income for the periods presented:

For the quarter ended March 31, 2017 2016 ---------------- Net income and comprehensive income for the period $ 634 $ 205 Provision for income taxes $ 194 $ 90 Depreciation of property and equipment $ 130 $ 124 Amortization of intangible assets $ 157 $ 309 Impairment of Goodwill $ - $ - Gain on the sale of Tel 3 and Accounts Receivables $ - $ - Unrealized (Gain)/Loss on mark to market of Securities $ (170) $ - Amortization of intangible assets of associate $ 74 $ - Imputed interest on non-recourse debt of subsidiary $ 121 $ - Interest and debt costs $ 29 $ 27 ---------------- EBITDA $ 1,169 $ 755 ---------------- ---------------- EBITDA per share $ 0.11 $ 0.07

