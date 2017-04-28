POMPANO BEACH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 04/28/17 -- Stonegate Bank (NASDAQ: SGBK) ("Stonegate") reported net income of $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2017, or $0.53 per diluted common share ($0.56 per common share net operating income, a non-GAAP measurement described below), as compared to net income of $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2016 or $0.52 per diluted common share.

Net operating income is a non-GAAP financial measurement used by management to evaluate and monitor financial results of operations and excludes certain activities or transactions, such as merger and acquisition related expenses. Information related to our use of non-GAAP financial measures and a table reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP measures used in this press release are under the caption Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures.

Key highlights for the first quarter:

Home BancShares Merger: Announced the signing of a definitive agreement with Home BancShares, Inc. and its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank, an Arkansas state bank, under which Home BancShares, Inc. and Centennial Bank will acquire Stonegate. The agreement provides that Stonegate will merge with and into Centennial Bank. This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017.





Insignia Bank Acquisition: Closed on the acquisition of Insignia Bank ("Insignia") on March 7, 2017, making Stonegate the largest community bank by deposit market share in Sarasota County. At acquisition, Insignia had $190.5 million in loans and $204.1 million in deposits, before any fair value adjustments.





Loans: Total loans, net of discounts and deferred fees, increased $206.0 million during the first quarter of 2017 to $2.5 billion at March 31, 2017, a result of loans acquired through the Insignia acquisition and $20.4 million of net organic loan growth during the quarter. Payoffs again were above normal at approximately $67.2 million for the quarter. Based upon the outstanding balance as of March 31, 2017, commercial real estate ("CRE") comprised 46% of new loan originations, residential loans accounted for 23% of the new originations, commercial and industrial ("C&I") accounted for 13% of the new loan originations, and construction accounted for 11% with the remaining balance primarily in other loans. The loan production for the first quarter was comprised of 68% variable rate loans. Approximately 62% of the variable rate loans originated in the first quarter were tied to LIBOR and 14% were tied to the prime rate.





Asset Quality: Total loans past due, excluding nonaccrual loans, were $4.5 million at March 31, 2017, an increase of $4.1 million from December 31, 2016. Nonaccrual loans were $9.1 million at March 31, 2017, or 0.37% of total loans, an increase from $8.6 million at December 31, 2016, or 0.38% of total loans. Other real estate owned was $4.2 million at March 31, 2017, an increase of $1.4 million from December 31, 2016. The increase in OREO was a result of the Insignia acquisition. See Credit Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses for a detailed analysis of past due and nonaccrual loans.





Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, totaled $26.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017, and represented a decrease of $809,000 when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2016. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, decreased to 3.91% for the first quarter of 2017 as compared to 4.01% for the fourth quarter of 2016 and a decrease over the tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.92% for the quarter ended March 31, 2016. The decrease in the margin from the fourth quarter of 2016 to the first quarter of 2017 was primarily a result of greater nonaccretable discounts recognized during the fourth quarter 2016, higher liquidity in the form of deposits with interest at other banks and an increase in the yield on total interest- bearing liabilities.





Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense decreased to $15.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 from $16.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016. The decrease in expenses was primarily a result of expenses in the fourth quarter of 2016 associated with the Regent Bank and Insignia acquisitions.





Capital: Stonegate remained well-capitalized as of March 31, 2017 with capital of $410.1 million as compared to $355.1 million at December 31, 2016. As of March 31, 2017, Stonegate's total risk-based capital ratio was 12.3%; Stonegate's Tier 1 risk-based and Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratios were each 11.3%; and Stonegate's leverage capital ratio was 10.0%.





Loans and Deposits

Loans outstanding at March 31, 2017 were $2.48 billion as compared to $2.27 billion at December 31, 2016, an increase of $206.0 million during the first quarter of 2017. Loans outstanding that were acquired through Stonegate's acquisition of Insignia were $185.6 million at March 31, 2017.

The loan portfolio consists primarily of loans to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses within Stonegate's primary market areas of South and West Florida. The table below shows the loan portfolio composition:

(in thousands of dollars) March 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 ---------------- ----------------- Commercial $ 322,453 $ 307,729 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 549,740 518,642 Commercial real estate - other 779,116 706,404 Construction and land development 264,040 261,006 Residential real estate 457,933 384,733 Consumer and other loans 117,954 107,089 Credit Cards 1,151 759 ---------------- ----------------- Total loans 2,492,387 2,286,362 Less: discount on loans acquired 8,216 8,018 Less: net deferred fees 3,233 3,408 ---------------- ----------------- Recorded investment in loans 2,480,938 2,274,936 Less: Allowance for loan losses 19,538 18,888 ---------------- ----------------- Net loans $ 2,461,400 $ 2,256,048 ================ =================

New loan originations were $122.5 million during the first quarter of 2017, with fundings of $92.7 million. As of March 31, 2017, outstanding commitments were approximately $449.7 million with approximately $58.4 million representing new approved loan originations, approximately $123.8 million in unfunded construction commitments and approximately $17.1 in unfunded credit card lines.

Total deposits increased to $2.72 billion at March 31, 2017 from $2.45 billion at December 31, 2016, primarily as a result of approximately $207.8 million of deposits acquired in connection with the Insignia acquisition. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $628.5 million at March 31, 2017, an increase from $506.8 million at December 31, 2016, and represented approximately 23.1% of Stonegate's total deposits.

The following table shows the composition of deposits as of March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016:

(in thousands of dollars) March 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 ------------------ ------------------ Noninterest bearing $ 628,497 $ 506,795 NOW 338,461 332,843 Money market 1,401,763 1,309,049 Savings 137,065 125,186 Certificates of deposit 215,153 173,953 ------------------ ------------------ Total deposits $ 2,720,939 $ 2,447,826 ================== ==================

Credit Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

Loans past due 30-89 days were $4.4 million at March 31, 2017, an increase from $387,000 at December 31, 2016. The increase in loans past due was primarily attributable to two loans, for a total of $2.6 million, acquired from Florida Shores Bank - Southwest, and another loan for $748,000 acquired from Regent Bank. Past dues acquired in the Insignia acquisition totaled $50,000 at March 31, 2017. There were no loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing at March 31, 2017. Legacy loans (i.e., loans made by Stonegate and not acquired through acquisition) past due at March 31, 2017 totaled $587,000 and $0 at December 31, 2016. Nonaccrual loans were $9.1 million at March 31, 2017, an increase from $8.6 million at December 31, 2016. This increase was due primarily to $770,000 of new loans that were changed to nonaccrual status during the first quarter, offset by one nonaccrual loan for $140,000 which was paid off and one loan for $100,000 which was transferred to OREO. Legacy nonaccrual loans were approximately $2.8 million at March 31, 2017 versus $2.6 million as of December 31, 2016. Residential loans classified as nonaccrual were $3.2 million, or 35.4% of the nonaccrual loans, and commercial real estate loans classified as nonaccrual were $1.3 million, or 14.7% of the nonaccrual loans, as of March 31, 2017. At March 31, 2017, there remained approximately $14.9 million in nonaccretable discounts on loans previously acquired, of which $1.0 million was associated with the loans acquired in the Insignia acquisition. None of the acquired loans are subject to a loss share arrangement with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The following table outlines Stonegate's past due and nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2017:

(dollars in thousands) Other Legacy Insignia Regent Acquired Bank Bank Bank Banks Total ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Past due 30-89 days $ 587 $ 50 $ 748 $ 2,967 $ 4,352 Past due 90 + days - - - - - Nonaccrual 2,847 - 3,893 2,319 9,059 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total $ 3,434 $ 50 $ 4,641 $ 5,286 $ 13,411 ========== ========== ========== ========== ==========

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned) were $13.3 million as of March 31, 2017, an increase of $1.9 million from December 31, 2016. Other real estate owned ("OREO") increased to $4.2 million as of March 31, 2017 as compared to $2.8 million as of December 31, 2016. The increase of $1.4 million in OREO from December 31, 2016 consisted primarily of $1.9 million acquired in the Insignia acquisition, partially offset by the sale of one single-family residence.

The following table outlines nonperforming assets for the periods ended:

March 31, December 31, (in thousands of dollars) 2017 2016 ------------ ------------ Nonaccrual $ 9,059 $ 8,556 Other real estate owned 4,222 2,792 ------------ ------------ Total nonperforming assets $ 13,281 $ 11,348 ============ ============ Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 0.37% 0.38% Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.41% 0.39%

Loans modified as troubled debt restructuring were $9.4 million and $9.5 million at March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively. There were no loans modified as troubled debt restructuring during the first quarter of 2017. Specific reserves allocated to loans modified as troubled debt restructuring increased to $161,000 at March 31, 2017, from $140,000 at December 31, 2016.

At March 31, 2017, the allowance for loan losses was $19.5 million, an increase of $650,000 from December 31, 2016. During the first quarter of 2017, recoveries totaled $169,000, charge-offs were $119,000 and we added provision expense of $600,000. The provision expense added for the first quarter was due to an increase in specific reserves and to the continued layering in of the acquired loan portfolios. Specific reserves increased to $820,000 at March 31, 2017 from $725,000 at December 31, 2016. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.79% of total loans as of March 31, 2017 and 0.83% of total loans as of December 31, 2016.

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for loan losses for the quarters ended:

March 31, December 31, (in thousands of dollars) 2017 2016 ------------ ------------ Balance at beginning of period $ 18,888 $ 18,749 Charge-offs (119) (102) Recoveries 169 241 Provision for loan losses 600 - ------------ ------------ Balance at end of period $ 19,538 $ 18,888 ============ ============

The table below reflects the allowance allocation per loan category and percent of loans in each category to total loans for the periods indicated:

March 31, December 31, (in thousands of dollars) 2017 2016 ------------------ ------------------ Amount % Amount % ---------- ------ ---------- ------ Commercial $ 2,946 15.1 $ 2,757 14.6 Commercial real estate 11,742 60.1 11,382 60.3 Construction and land development 1,913 9.8 2,024 10.7 Residential real estate 2,491 12.7 2,273 12.0 Consumer and other loans 446 2.3 452 2.4 ---------- ------ ---------- ------ Total $ 19,538 100.0 $ 18,888 100.0 ========== ====== ========== ======

The following is a summary of information pertaining to impaired loans for the three months ended on the date indicated:

March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands of dollars) 2017 2016 2016 ------------ ------------ ------------ Impaired loans without a valuation allowance $ 7,986 $ 9,091 $ 6,869 Impaired loans with a valuation allowance 7,976 6,556 6,489 ------------ ------------ ------------ Total impaired loans $ 15,962 $ 15,647 $ 13,358 ============ ============ ============ Valuation allowance related to impaired loans $ 820 $ 725 $ 744

Net Interest Income and Margin

On a tax-equivalent basis, Stonegate's net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $26.3 million, a decrease of approximately $809,000 from the fourth quarter of 2016 and an increase of $5.2 million from the first quarter of 2016. Average earning assets grew $36.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2016 to the first quarter of 2017, primarily a result of a $25.2 million increase in loans, and a $12.4 million increase in Stonegate's interest-earning deposits with other banks. The yield on loans decreased from 5.10% for the fourth quarter of 2016 to 5.00% for the first quarter of 2017, and was slightly higher than the 4.89% yield for the first quarter of 2016. The decrease in the loan yield from the fourth quarter of 2016 to the first quarter of 2017 was primarily due to the increased level of accretable and nonaccretable discounts recognized in the fourth quarter of 2016. The loan yield for the first quarter of 2017 without nonaccretable discounts was 4.82% versus 4.87% in the fourth quarter of 2016. During the first quarter of 2017, discounts of approximately $840,000 were recognized on loans which were paid off during the quarter.

The net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis decreased from 4.01% for the fourth quarter of 2016 to 3.91% for the first quarter of 2017. The net interest margin was 3.92% for the first quarter of 2016. The average yield on total earning assets was 4.43% for the first quarter of 2017, a decrease of six basis points from the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase in the average balances of deposits held at other banks increased in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 by $12.4 million and by $94.4 million from the first quarter of 2016. This increase in a lower yielding asset has also attributed to the decline in the yield on earning assets and the net interest margin. The average yield on interest-bearing liabilities was 0.69% for the three months ended March 31, 2017 versus 0.64% for the three months ended December 31, 2016. The yield on time deposits increased seven basis points for the three months ended March 31, 2017 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2016. This increase was largely due to the Insignia acquisitions as Insignia's time deposits had an average yield of 1.03% since March 7, 2017, the date of acquisition. Stonegate's cost of funds has increased from 0.46% for the March 2016 month-to-date average to 0.55% for the March 2017 month-to-date average.

The following table recaps yields and costs by various interest-earning asset and interest-bearing liability account types for the current quarter, the previous quarter and the same quarter last year.

Yield and cost table (unaudited) (in thousands of dollars) 1st Quarter 2017 --------------------------- Average Balance Interest Rate ---------- -------- ------- ASSETS Loans, Net(1)(2)(4) $2,323,727 $ 28,648 5.00% Investment Securities 117,985 483 1.66 Federal Funds Sold 30,000 68 0.92 Other Investments(3) 4,068 46 4.59 Deposits with interest at banks 248,528 531 0.87 ---------- -------- ------- Total Earning Assets 2,724,308 29,776 4.43% ---------- -------- ------- LIABILITIES Savings, NOW and Money Market $1,795,495 $ 2,823 0.64% Time Deposits 183,091 263 0.58 ---------- -------- ------- Total Interest Bearing Deposits 1,978,586 3,086 0.63 Other Borrowings 81,115 408 2.04 ---------- -------- ------- Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 2,059,701 3,494 0.69% ---------- -------- ------- Net interest spread (tax equivalent basis) (4) 3.74% ======= Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (5) 3.91% ======= Yield and cost table (unaudited) (in thousands of dollars) 4th Quarter 2016 --------------------------- Average Balance Interest Rate ---------- -------- ------- ASSETS Loans, Net(1)(2)(4) $2,298,487 $ 29,493 5.10% Investment Securities 117,740 462 1.56 Federal Funds Sold 31,793 56 0.70 Other Investments(3) 3,831 41 4.26 Deposits with interest at banks 236,139 311 0.52 ---------- -------- ------- Total Earning Assets 2,687,990 30,363 4.49% ---------- -------- ------- LIABILITIES Savings, NOW and Money Market $1,773,901 $ 2,649 0.59% Time Deposits 179,820 232 0.51 ---------- -------- ------- Total Interest Bearing Deposits 1,953,721 2,881 0.59 Other Borrowings 70,192 392 2.22 ---------- -------- ------- Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 2,023,913 3,273 0.64% ---------- -------- ------- Net interest spread (tax equivalent basis) (4) 3.85% ======= Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (5) 4.01% ======= Yield and cost table (unaudited) (in thousands of dollars) 1st Quarter 2016 --------------------------- Average Balance Interest Rate ---------- -------- ------- ASSETS Loans, Net(1)(2)(4) $1,870,153 $ 22,729 4.89% Investment Securities 108,691 449 1.66 Federal Funds Sold 30,000 54 0.72 Other Investments(3) 2,912 34 4.70 Deposits with interest at banks 154,087 221 0.58 ---------- -------- ------- Total Earning Assets 2,165,843 23,487 4.36% ---------- -------- ------- LIABILITIES Savings, NOW and Money Market $1,479,261 $ 1.969 0.54% Time Deposits 161,401 215 0.54 ---------- -------- ------- Total Interest Bearing Deposits 1,640,662 2.184 0.54 Other Borrowings 58,801 217 1.48 ---------- -------- ------- Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,699,463 2,401 0.57% ---------- -------- ------- Net interest spread (tax equivalent basis) (4) 3.79% ======= Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (5) 3.92% ======= (1) Average balances include nonaccrual loans, and are net of unearned loan fees of $3,233, $3,408 and $3,005 for 1st quarter 2017, 4th quarter 2016, and 1st quarter 2016, respectively. (2) Interest income includes fees on loans of $60, $79 and $47 for 1st quarter 2017, 4th quarter 2016, and 1st quarter 2016, respectively. (3) "Other investments" consists of equity stock in the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta ("FHLB") that Stonegate is required to own based on its transactions with the FHLB. (4) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment using applicable statutory tax rates to adjust tax exempt interest income on tax exempt loans to a fully taxable basis. (5) Represents net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income of $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2017 decreased from $2.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily driven by higher gains on the sale of OREO of approximately $310,000 during the fourth quarter of 2016. Additionally, we did not receive any fees from interest rate swaps during the first quarter of 2017 versus $86,000 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2017 decreased to $15.1 million from $16.9 million at December 31, 2016, and was greater than the $12.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016. The decrease in noninterest expense was primarily related to expenses incurred in the fourth quarter with the Regent Bank and Insignia acquisitions.

Salaries and employee benefits decreased to $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2017 versus $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. This compares with $7.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits in the first quarter of 2017 from the fourth quarter of 2016 were payments made in the fourth quarter for the Regent Bank conversion and a decrease in the incentive accrual.

Occupancy and equipment expenses decreased $234,000 to $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 versus $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in depreciation expense in the first quarter of 2017. Occupancy and equipment expenses were $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2016. Expenses for merger-related branch closures in the fourth quarter of 2016 were approximately $48,000.

Data processing expenses decreased $1.2 million from $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 to $478,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Approximately $1.0 million of data processing expenses in the fourth quarter were related to the Regent Bank data conversion. Additionally during the fourth quarter, approximately $109,000 of the $1.7 million were expenses associated with Regent Bank's data processing prior to conversion. Data processing expenses associated with the Insignia acquisition were very minimal in the first three months of 2017. Professional fees increased for the three months ended March 31, 2017. During the first quarter of 2017, professional fees total $1.4 million versus $782,000 in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $604,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2016. During the first quarter of 2017, legal and other professional fees for merger-related expenses were $583,000 as compared to $43,000 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The table below outlines the expenses for the quarters ended:

(in thousands of dollars) March 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 March 31, 2016 -------------- ----------------- -------------- Salaries and employee benefits $ 8,411 $ 9,135 $ 7,097 Occupancy and equipment expense 2,264 2,498 2,113 FDIC insurance and state assessments 398 396 383 Data processing 478 1,669 452 Loan and other real estate expense 201 277 154 Professional fees 1,352 782 604 Core deposit intangible amortization 463 489 414 Other operating expenses 1,551 1,681 1,319 -------------- ----------------- -------------- Totals $ 15,118 $ 16,927 $ 12,536 ============== ================= ==============

Looking forward to the second quarter of 2017, Stonegate anticipates additional costs associated with the Insignia data conversion and professional fees associated with the pending merger with Home Bancshares, Inc. and Centennial Bank.

About Stonegate Bank

Stonegate Bank is a full-service commercial bank, providing a wide range of business and consumer financial products and services through its 25 banking offices in its target marketplaces of South and West Florida, which are comprised primarily of Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Hillsborough, Lee, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Sarasota Counties in Florida. Stonegate's principal executive office and mailing address is 400 North Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, Florida 33062 and its telephone number is (954) 315-5500.

There will not be a conference call held this quarter to discuss the first quarter results.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any non-historical statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; our need and ability to incur additional debt or equity financing; our ability to execute our growth strategy through expansion; our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject; changes in the securities and capital markets; changes in general market interest rates; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve; changes in the quality or composition of our loan portfolios; demand for loan products; changes in deposit flows, real estate values, and competition and other economic, competitive, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors can be found in our filings with the FDIC, which are available at the FDIC's internet site (http://www2.fdic.gov/efr). Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only s of the date of the press release and Stonegate Bank assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ.

Stonegate Bank and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data) March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 ------------ ------------ Assets Cash and due from banks $ 403,766 $ 305,803 Federal funds sold 30,000 30,000 Securities held to maturity (Fair value of $113,127 at March 31, 2017 and $116,719 at December 31, 2016) 112,244 116,529 Other investments 4,762 3,833 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $19,538 at March 31, 2017 and $18,888 at December 31, 2016 2,461,400 2,256,048 Premises and equipment, net 43,383 38,510 Bank-owned life insurance 47,444 44,011 Other real estate owned 4,222 2,792 Other assets 129,607 104,076 ------------ ------------ Total assets $ 3,236,828 $ 2,901,602 ============ ============ Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Total deposits $ 2,720,939 $ 2,447,826 Other borrowings 81,566 71,448 Subordinated debentures 8,230 8,175 Other liabilities 16,029 19,040 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities 2,826,764 2,546,489 ------------ ------------ Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $5 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 15,304,046 issued and 15,301,388 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2017 and 14,267,451 shares issued and 14,264,793 outstanding as of December 31, 2016 76,520 71,337 Additional paid-in capital 229,881 186,948 Retained earnings 104,584 97,814 Treasury Stock (13) (13) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (908) (973) ------------ ------------ Total stockholders' equity 410,064 355,113 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,236,828 $ 2,901,602 ============ ============ Stonegate Bank and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data) ------------ ------------ March 31, March 31, 2017 2016 ------------ ------------ Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 28,253 $ 22,280 Interest on securities 483 449 Interest on federal funds sold and at other banks 599 275 Other interest 46 34 ------------ ------------ Total interest income 29,381 23,038 ------------ ------------ Interest expense: Interest on deposits 3,086 2,184 Other interest 408 217 ------------ ------------ Total interest expense 3,494 2,401 ------------ ------------ Net interest income 25,887 20,637 Provision for loan losses 600 193 ------------ ------------ Net interest income after provision for loan losses 25,287 20,444 ------------ ------------ Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 846 707 Other noninterest income 1,231 1,577 ------------ ------------ Total noninterest income 2,077 2,284 ------------ ------------ Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 8,411 7,097 Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,264 2,113 Data processing 478 452 Professional fees 1,352 604 Core deposit intangible amortization 463 414 Other operating expenses 2,150 1,856 ------------ ------------ Total noninterest expense 15,118 12,536 ------------ ------------ Income before income taxes 12,246 10,192 Income tax 4,252 3,298 ------------ ------------ Net income applicable to common stock $ 7,994 $ 6,894 ============ ============ Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.54 Diluted 0.53 0.52 Average common shares used in the calculation of earnings per share: Basic 14,558,233 12,775,344 Diluted 15,090,775 13,164,346 Stonegate Bank and Subsidiaries CONDENSED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands of dollars) As of ---------------------------------------- March 31, December 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 ------------ ------------ ------------ BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: Assets $ 3,236,828 $ 2,901,602 $ 2,454,715 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 2,461,400 2,256,048 1,867,652 Deposits 2,720,939 2,447,826 2,089,600 Stockholders' equity 410,064 355,113 289,520 CAPITAL RATIOS: Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.3% 12.1% 12.2% Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.3 11.1 11.3 Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 11.3 11.1 11.3 Tier 1 capital to average assets 10.0 10.0 10.2 BALANCE SHEET ITEMS QUARTERLY AVERAGE Assets $ 2,995,584 $ 2,948,409 $ 2,393,187 Interest earning assets 2,724,308 2,687,990 2,165,843 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 2,304,751 2,279,629 1,851,841 Interest bearing liabilities 2,059,701 2,023,913 1,699,463 Deposits 2,521,989 2,499,516 2,032,157 Stockholders' equity 373,555 351,730 287,235 Stonegate Bank and Subsidiaries CONDENSED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands of dollars, except per share data) -------------------------- March 31, March 31, 2017 2016 ------------ ------------ FINANCIAL DATA: Net interest income $ 25,887 $ 20,637 Net interest income - tax equivalent 26,282 21,086 Noninterest income 2,077 2,284 Noninterest expense 15,118 12,536 Income tax 4,252 3,298 Net income attributed to common shares 7,994 6,894 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 14,558,233 12,775,344 Diluted 15,090,775 13,164,346 Per common share data: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.54 Diluted 0.53 0.52 Cash dividend declared to common shares 1,224 1,023

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Stonegate's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of Stonegate's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions, such as merger-related expenses, that in management's opinion can distort period-to-period comparisons of Stonegate's performance. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Stonegate's core business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP disclosures in this press release are set forth below.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands of dollars, except per share data)

March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 ------------ ------------ Interest income, as reported (GAAP) $ 29,381 $ 29,917 Tax equivalents adjustments 395 446 ------------ ------------ Interest income (tax equivalent) $ 29,776 $ 30,363 ============ ============ Net interest income, as reported (GAAP) $ 25,886 $ 26,644 Tax equivalent adjustments 395 446 ------------ ------------ Net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 26,281 $ 27,090 ============ ============ Net income (GAAP) 7,994 8,996 Non-interest expense adjustments: Merger and acquisition related expenses 16 1,719 Professional expenses 583 45 ------------ ------------ Tax effect using the effective tax rate for the period presented 208 645 Cumulative effect of early adoption of ASU 2016- 09, Compensation - Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting - 1,252 ------------ ------------ Net operating income $ 8,385 $ 8,860 ============ ============ Net operating income per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.62 ============ ============

