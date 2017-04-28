VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 04/28/17 -- Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SGN) announces its operating results for the first quarter ("Q1") of 2017 at its 70% owned Mineral Ridge project, located in Nevada.

Gold and silver production in Q1 2017 totalled 5,741 ounces and 2,854 ounces, respectively. The lower metal production in Q1 2017 is attributed to fewer tons being mined and processed from the existing pits, due to higher strip ratios that constrain how quickly benches can be mined.

Brian Lock, interim CEO, reports, "The first quarter production at Mineral Ridge was affected by a slowdown in mining and processing while the project awaits approval of the amendment to its revised Plan of Operations, which is pending from applicable regulatory authorities. The Custer pit and other areas for which permitting is outstanding, will be evaluated for economics of associated mining timelines when permits are received."

Production in 2017 is scheduled from the Mary LC pit and from the Bluelite and Brodie satellite pits.

Key Operating Statistics Q1 2017 Q1 2016 % Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mining operations Mary LC pit Ore tonnes mined 130,446 146,872 -11.2% Waste tonnes mined 927,786 703,030 32.0% -------------------------------- Total mined 1,058,232 849,902 24.5% Strip Ratio 7.1 4.8 47.9% Satellite pits Ore tonnes mined 7,255 103,252 -93.0% Waste tonnes mined 67,208 227,056 -70.4% -------------------------------- Total mined 74,463 330,308 -77.5% Strip Ratio 9.3 2.2 322.7% Total producing pits Ore tonnes mined 137,701 250,124 -44.9% Waste tonnes mined 994,994 930,086 7.0% -------------------------------- Total mined 1,132,695 1,180,210 -4.0% Strip Ratio 7.2 3.7 94.6% Pits under development Ore tonnes mined 178 - 100.0% Waste tonnes mined 212,595 55,622 282.2% -------------------------------- Total mined 212,773 55,622 282.5% Total mining operations Ore tonnes mined 137,879 250,124 -44.9% Waste tonnes mined 1,207,589 985,708 22.5% -------------------------------- Total mined 1,345,468 1,235,832 8.9% Processing Tonnes processed 138,392 251,587 -45.0% Gold head grade (g/t) 1.70 1.65 3.0% Ounces produced Gold 5,741 8,508 -32.5% Silver 2,854 3,921 -27.2% Recoverable(1) gold ounces placed on pad 5,175 9,032 -42.7% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) A weighted average metallurgical recovery factor has been applied to the estimated contained ounces crushed and placed on the leach pad, based on the pit from which the ore was mined.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold holds a 70% interest in the producing Mineral Ridge gold mining operation located in Esmeralda County, Nevada with joint venture partner Elevon, LLC (30%). Mineral Ridge is a conventional open pit mining and heap leach operation. The Mineral Ridge property is host to multiple gold-bearing structures, veins and lenses at exploration, development and production stages. Scorpio Gold also holds a 100% interest in the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada with a fully permitted underground mine and 400 ton per day mill facility. The Goldwedge mill facility has been placed on a care and maintenance basis and can be restarted on short notice.

Scorpio Gold's Chairman, Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this release.

