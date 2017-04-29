BUCHAREST, ROMANIA -- (Marketwired) -- 04/28/17 -- FII Omnitrend managed by SAI SIRA S.A. (the "Offeror") announced that through a series of transactions occurring between February 23, 2017 and April 25, 2017, it has disposed of ownership of, and control and direction over, 5,000 trust units ("Units") in the capital of Transeastern Power Trust (the "Issuer") and acquired ownership of, and control and direction over, an aggregate of 32,000 Units on the TSX Venture Exchange. The consideration received in respect of the disposition noted above was CAD$0.60 per Unit for a total of CAD$3,000.00 and the consideration paid in respect of the acquisitions noted above was between CAD$0.53 and CAD$0.57 per Unit for an aggregate total of CAD$19,350.00.

The Offeror also has beneficial ownership of, and control and direction over, $717,000 principal amount of Series 1 7.5% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures"), representing 4.36% of the of the issued and outstanding Debentures, which are convertible into 573,600 Units at a conversion price of $1.25 per Unit.

After giving effect to the disposition and acquisitions noted above the Offeror has beneficial ownership of, and control and direction over, an aggregate of 8,679,563 Units on a non-diluted basis, representing approximately 17.73% of the issued and outstanding Units, and an aggregate of 9,253,163 Units on a fully-diluted basis, representing approximately 18.68% of the issued and outstanding Units on a fully-diluted basis.

The Offeror's disposition and acquisitions of Units noted above were made in the ordinary course of business and for investment purposes. The Offeror has not made any determinations with respect to its role in the future of the issuer and its business or with respect to future acquisitions of, ownership of, or control over, any additional securities of the issuer. The Offeror may in future, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of Units or other securities of the issuer whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreement or otherwise.

The issuer is located at 180 Bay Street, Suite 1800, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2T9. The Offeror is located at 44-46 Lainici Street, District 1, Bucharest, Romania 012252. A copy of the early warning report in relation to the disposition and acquisitions can be obtained from 44-46 Lainici Street, District 1, Bucharest, Romania 012252, Phone: +40212300078/+4021230079, E-mail: office@sai-sira.ro or on the SEDAR profile of the issuer at www.sedar.com.

Contacts:

44-46 Lainici Street

District 1, Bucharest, Romania 012252

Phone: +40212300078/+4021230079

E-mail: office@sai-sira.ro



