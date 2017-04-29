LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 04/28/17 -- Today, Insomniac revealed the most anticipated lineup of the 2017 festival season, featuring over 230 of the world's leading dance music artists set to perform at the monumental 21st edition of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Las Vegas. From Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18, unforgettable sets will be heard from dusk till dawn across eight immersive stages and a parade of roaming art cars spread throughout Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The full list of eclectic acts can be found, here.

EDC's iconic stages will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from the likes of Alison Wonderland b2b Diplo b2b Jauz, a world exclusive set, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, RL Grime and Porter Robinson, live for the first time at EDC. Dozens of artists will make their EDC Las Vegas debut this June, from Cut Snake, DJ Khaled, Kygo, Griz, and Mija, to REZZ, RÜFÜS DU SOL and many more. Fans will also see the premiere of the brand new quantumVALLEY Dreamstate stage, dedicated to the best sounds in trance, while Factory 93 will host the neonGARDEN stage for the first time, with takeovers by labels MoodZONE, Paradise and Drumcode.

Insomniac's lively roaming art cars will also bring the sounds of a specially curated roster of artists, hosted by the collectives Brownies & Lemonade, Desert Hearts, Monstercat, Psytribe and Trap Nation. The full EDC Las Vegas 2017 lineup includes:

AAZAR Andrew Luce Atmozfears Above & Beyond Andrew Rayel Audien b2b 3LAU Ace Ventura Andy C Audiofreq Adam Beyer Presents ANGELZ Autograf Drumcode Angerfist Axwell ^ Ingrosso Afrojack Armani Reign Baggi Alan Fitzpatrick Armin van Buuren Barely Alive Alan Walker Astrix Ben Nicky Alesso Astronomar Bijou Alison Wonderland ATB Billy Kenny Aly & Fila ATICA Bix King Black Sun Empire Ephwurd LNY TNZ Black Tiger Sex Machine Excision LO'99 BlackGummy Fallen Lost Frequencies Blazer Ferry Corsten Louis the Child Bleep Bloop Firebeatz Low Steppa Bonnie X Clyde Flosstradamus Mad Dog b2b DJ AniMe Boombox Cartel Flux Pavilion Madeon BORGORE Fred V & Grafix Major Lazer Born Dirty Freedom Fighters Marco Faraone Breeazy Friction Markus Schulz Presents Dakota Brennan Heart Frontliner Brennen Grey Fury MaRLo Bro Safari G Jones Marshmello Brownies & Lemonade Galantis Martin Garrix Bryan Kearney Gammer Martin Solveig Calyx & Teebee Gareth Emery Maximono Camo & Krooked Getter MC Dino Chase & Status (DJ Set) Ghastly Megalodon b2b Midnight Tyrannosaurus Chet Porter Gramatik Chris Liebing Green Velvet Metrik CID GRiZ Metro Boomin Code Black Gryffin Mija Coone GTA Miss K8 Corporate Slackers Gunz For Hire Monster Cat Cosmic Gate Habstrakt Moon Boots Craig Williams Happi Mr. Carmack Crisis Era Hardwell Nathan Barato Cristoph Hazen Nebbra Cut Snake Herobust NGHTMRE D-Block & S-te-fan illenium Nicole Moudaber Presents MoodZone Da Tweekaz Infected Mushroom (DJ Set) Danny Howard Jamie Jones Presents Nightstalker Paradise Darksiderz Niko Zografos Datsik Jauz No Requests Dena Amy Jayceeoh NOA Dense & Pika John Askew Noisecontrollers Des McMahon John Digweed Nuclyea Desert Hearts John O'Callaghan NVOY Devoted To God Jonas Blue Oliver Heldens Dillon Francis Joseph Capriati Ookay Diplo JOYRYDE Pan-Pot Dirtyphonics JSTJR Paul Oakenfold Discovery Project Junkie Kid Paul van Dyk DJ Isaac K?D Paul Woolford DJ Khaled Kungs Paz Dj Tennis Kygo Phace Dombresky Lady Faith Phiso b2b Ponicz Don Diablo Laidback Luke Porter Robinson Dubloadz Lee Foss Prolix Duke Dumont Liquid Soul The Prophet Ed Rush & Optical Liquid Stranger Psytribe PureNRG (Giuseppe Shmitty Treasure Fingers Ottaviani & Solarstone) Purple Haze Showtek Trippy Turtle Quix Simon Patterson The Upbeats Radical Redemption Sinden Valentino Khan Ravell SkisM b2b Trampa Vini Vici Reid Speed Slander Virtual Riot REZZ Slushii W&W RL Grime Snails WAIO Rockwell Solardo Wasted Penguinz Ruben De Ronde SoothSlayer Wildstylez RÜFÜS DU SOL Space Jesus Wilkinson Ruthless TC Will Atkinson Sacha Robotti Tiësto Will Clarke Sage Armstrong Los Tíoz: Noizekid & Jay Will Sparks Silva San Holo TNT Yellow Claw Sean Tyas Tommy Trash Zatox Seven Lions Toneshifterz Zedd Shaun Frank Trap Nation Zomboy

North America's largest dance music festival returns to the picturesque desert this summer, offering fans the opportunity to come together for a multi-sensory experience unlike any other. The 1,000-acre speedway will come to life with vibrant visuals and imaginative installations as over 230 international artists create an exhilarating musical journey for three nights. Eight innovative stage designs will illuminate the grounds featuring unmatched production, costumed performers, stunning pyrotechnics and beautiful firework displays. Insomniac's mobile Art Cars will roam the festival while Headliners from all shapes, sizes, backgrounds, and beliefs, unite Under the Electric Sky where "All Are Welcome."

A limited number of tickets are still available for EDC Las Vegas 2017. To purchase your tickets and to stay up-to-date on the latest news regarding EDC Las Vegas, head to ElectricDaisyCarnival.com.

About Insomniac

Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company's top priority.

Throughout its 23-year history, Insomniac has produced more than 1,000 festivals, concerts and club nights for nearly 5 million attendees across three continents. Insomniac's events are held in California, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, New York, the United Kingdom, Mexico, India, Australia and Brazil. The company's premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the largest multi-day music festival in North America, and attracted more than 400,000 fans over three days in June 2016.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella, and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993.

