Global Spectroscopy Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.89%, 2017-2021 with Danaher, Thermo Fisher, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Bruker, Shimadzu, Hitachi, High-Technologies & Joel Dominating - Research and Markets

The global spectroscopy market to grow at a CAGR of 6.89% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increasing demand for cloud-based spectroscopy. Next generation spectroscopy is cloud-based spectroscopy. The techniques involve the use of scanners, smartphones, and cloud-based data for analysis of the samples. For instance, Tellspec has developed a solution for cloud-based spectroscopy. The firm has developed a handheld food scanner that connects to a smartphone as well as a cloud-based database to inform the user about the level of allergens, chemicals, nutrients, calories, and the ingredients present in any food item. Tellspec's food scanner technology is based on near infrared spectroscopy and uses Texas Instruments' digital light processing (DLP) chip. Tellspec has developed its own algorithm and detection engine using a combination of bioinformatics, chemometrics, and machine learning and has patented this technology.

According to the report, one driver in market is increased focus on drug development in healthcare industry. The pharmaceutical industry is growing industry. The global R&D expenditure on the pharmaceutical industry is increasing year-over-year. Spectrometers are used extensively in the R&D in the pharmaceutical industry for testing and new drug discovery. This will drive the demand for spectrometer across the globe. There is an increased focus by the pharmaceutical industry to meet the international standards such as ISO and Six Sigma certifications.

This will help the firms to improve their operational efficiency by improving the quality. This will help the pharmaceutical firms achieve fast time to market for their new products. There is an increased demand for spectrometers for the analysis of drugs and biomolecules in the life sciences sector. In the pharmaceutical industry, spectrometers are used for a wide range of applications like in proteomics and human genome analysis.

Key vendors

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer

Bruker

Shimadzu Corporation

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Joel

Other prominent vendors

FOSS

GBC Scientific Equipment

JASCO

Metal Power

Rigaku Corporation

WATERS

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

PART 07: Market segmentation by technology

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

PART 15: Appendix

