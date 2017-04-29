Global Botulinum Toxin Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Allergan, Galderma Ipsen Merz Pharma & Pfizer - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Botulinum Toxin Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global botulinum toxin market to grow at a CAGR of 8.16% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Botulinum Toxin Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is growing importance of medical aesthetics. Medical aesthetics use minimally invasive cosmetic treatments to enhance individuals' physical appearances. In 2015, there were about 21 million aesthetic procedures performed globally. The demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures has led to increased growth in facial rejuvenation products. Baby boomers, especially in developing countries, consider aesthetic drugs a part of their routine health treatment to maintain a natural and healthy appearance. Individuals not only want to be fit and healthy but also want to minimize the visual effects of normal aging. Individuals are now requesting quick, non-invasive procedures with minimal recovery time and lesser risk. As a result, the needle is increasingly being replaced by the scalpel.

According to the report, one driver in market is rising demand for non-invasive solutions in cosmetology. Non-invasive procedures cause less pain and have lower incidences of complications post-surgery such as adhesions and wound dehiscence. This helps in speedy recovery. Data estimates suggest that there has been a growing interest in non-invasive aesthetic procedures in the US. In 2015, non-invasive aesthetic procedures were about 80% of the overall medical aesthetic procedures in the US. The growing acceptance toward cosmetic surgeries such as facelifts and liposuction is helping increase the overall aesthetic conscious population.

Key vendors

ALLERGAN

Galderma

Ipsen

Merz Pharma

Pfizer

Other prominent vendors

Acorda Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics

Azidus Brasil

Biolab Sanus Farmaceutica

Canbex Therapeutics

Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Botulinum toxin: An overview

PART 06: Pipeline landscape

PART 07: Market landscape

PART 08: Market segmentation by drug categories

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

PART 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cgjxm4/global_botulinum

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716