Global Botulinum Toxin Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Allergan, Galderma Ipsen Merz Pharma & Pfizer - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Botulinum Toxin Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global botulinum toxin market to grow at a CAGR of 8.16% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Botulinum Toxin Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in market is growing importance of medical aesthetics. Medical aesthetics use minimally invasive cosmetic treatments to enhance individuals' physical appearances. In 2015, there were about 21 million aesthetic procedures performed globally. The demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures has led to increased growth in facial rejuvenation products. Baby boomers, especially in developing countries, consider aesthetic drugs a part of their routine health treatment to maintain a natural and healthy appearance. Individuals not only want to be fit and healthy but also want to minimize the visual effects of normal aging. Individuals are now requesting quick, non-invasive procedures with minimal recovery time and lesser risk. As a result, the needle is increasingly being replaced by the scalpel.
According to the report, one driver in market is rising demand for non-invasive solutions in cosmetology. Non-invasive procedures cause less pain and have lower incidences of complications post-surgery such as adhesions and wound dehiscence. This helps in speedy recovery. Data estimates suggest that there has been a growing interest in non-invasive aesthetic procedures in the US. In 2015, non-invasive aesthetic procedures were about 80% of the overall medical aesthetic procedures in the US. The growing acceptance toward cosmetic surgeries such as facelifts and liposuction is helping increase the overall aesthetic conscious population.
Key vendors
- ALLERGAN
- Galderma
- Ipsen
- Merz Pharma
- Pfizer
Other prominent vendors
- Acorda Therapeutics
- Aldeyra Therapeutics
- Azidus Brasil
- Biolab Sanus Farmaceutica
- Canbex Therapeutics
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Botulinum toxin: An overview
PART 06: Pipeline landscape
PART 07: Market landscape
PART 08: Market segmentation by drug categories
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
PART 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cgjxm4/global_botulinum
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716