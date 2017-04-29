Global Commercial Vehicle Infotainment System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.64%, 2017-2021 with Alpine Electronics, Continental, Delphi, Denso, Harman & Panasonic Dominating - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Commercial Vehicle Infotainment System Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global commercial vehicle infotainment system market to grow at a CAGR of 12.64% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Commercial Vehicle Infotainment System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is development of HUD for commercial vehicles. Rising luxury features in the commercial vehicles increased the comfort level of the customers and increased the customer expectations as well. These expectations were keeping HMI suppliers busy in developing new technologies for the automotive HMI systems. This led to the development of intelligent features like HUDs, which increased the comfort level of the driver to another level. In addition, HUDs help reduce driver distraction. For instance, Continental was one of the first vendors to introduce HUD technology for commercial vehicles in 2016.

Continental allows the consumers to choose the position of the display in the upper or lower field of view for confined spaces with more steeply curved windshields. In addition, all the information is sent to the driver at the right time. Continental used AMOLED display to create clear and non-distracting user interface. Another feature in this holistic HMI for the commercial vehicle was the use of HUDs with augmented reality that display relevant information from driver assistance and navigation systems. The navigation system used by the augmented reality HUD is named Pixel Light, and it projects navigation hints to the road.

According to the report, one driver in market is automotive OEM push for embedded connectivity in BRIC nations to drive revenue growth. Embedded connectivity market is dominated by developed countries like Europe and the US. The main advantage of embedded connectivity is the reliability of its data due to its 24x7 connected environment. The same is not true for tethered and smartphone integration solutions where the connectivity of the device depends on the user.

Key vendors

Alpine Electronics

Continental

Delphi

Denso

HARMAN International

Panasonic

Other prominent vendors

Airbiquity

Clarion

CSR

Garmin

Parrot Automotive

Bosch

TomTom International

Visteon

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 08: Market segmentation by geography

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/znqrkh/global_commercial

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

