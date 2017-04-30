WTA and Porsche Enter Multi-Year Global Partnership to Promote Season-Long Campaign Surrounding WTA Finals

STUTTGART, Germany, April 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has announced that automotive specialist Porsche has entered a multi-year partnership to become the title sponsor for the WTA Finals qualification campaign, the "Porsche Race to Singapore".

WTA CEO and Chairman, Steve Simon, stated, "The WTA is delighted to strengthen its long-standing relationship with Porsche. Porsche has supported women's tennis for 40 years and we look forward tocreating a global footprint for the brand's association with the WTA."

Detlev von Platen, CMO, Porsche AG, said, "The title sponsorship of the Porsche Race to Singapore contributes to the internationalization of our engagement in women's tennis. Alongside our national activities and the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix's worldwide presence, this new element provides value and visibility throughout theyear."

Porsche will partner the WTA as title sponsor of the Porsche Race to Singapore campaign and leaderboard. This season-long campaign builds towards the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global, the crown-jewel event of the WTA season featuring the top 8 singles players and doubles teams. With this new partnership, each of the 57 tournaments, 53 WTA events plus 4 Grand Slams, leading into the WTA Finals represents one lap of the Porsche Race to Singapore. Each tournament will receive campaign graphics with a lap number (reflecting the tournament number within the season) on a pit lane board.

The player who finishes top of the Porsche Race to Singapore leaderboard, by collecting the most points after lap 57, will not only seal a spot at the season-ending showpiece but also receive aPorsche 911 GTS Cabriolet.

Currently in first place on the leaderboard is Karolina Pliskova, with victories at the Brisbane International and Qatar Total Open. Caroline Wozniacki occupies second place after finishing runner-up at the Qatar Total Open, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and Miami Open, while Miami Open champion Johanna Konta is third.

Since 1978, the Stuttgart-based company has sponsored the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix and since 2002 has served as the event owner and organizer. Thetournament is among the most prestigiousduring the clay court season with an honor roll including Martina Navratilova, Maria Sharapova and Angelique Kerber. Additionally, Porsche has been the official automotive sponsor of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global since 2015.