VALOE'S ANNUAL REPORT AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT HAS BEEN DISCLOSED



Valoe Corporation's Annual Report 2016 has been disclosed. The Annual Report is available in Finnish and in English on the company's website at www.valoe.com.



The Annual Report includes the Report of the Board of Directors, the Financial Statements and the Corporate Governance Statement. The Annual Report is unaudited.



The Corporate Governance Statement can also be found on the company's website at www.valoe.com.



In Mikkeli 30 April 2017



Valoe Corporation Board of Directors



For more information: Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com



