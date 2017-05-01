Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-05-01 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortnam Issuer Market e -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.05.2017 Trading holiday TLN, RIG, VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.05.2017- Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 05.05.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.05.2017- Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 05.05.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2017 Government securities LTGCB0N0 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN auction 20C Vyriausybe LTGNB0N0 20C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2017 Dividend record date ZMP1L Žemaitijos pienas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2017 Annual General RRR1R VEF Radiotehnika RRR RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2017 Audited annual report SMA1R PATA Saldus RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2017 Sales figures APG1L Apranga VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2017 Coupon payment date BMLB0450 Baltic Mill VLN 17A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2017 Activity results, 3 INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2017- Trading holiday RIG 05.05.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2017 Coupon payment date LTGB0030 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN 21B Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2017 Dividend ex-date PTR1L Panevežio statybos VLN trestas -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2017 Annual General ARC1T Arco Vara TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2017 Dividend ex-date OEG1T Olympic Entertainment TLN Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2017 Dividend ex-date KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
