The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 2 May 2017 due to the cancellation of treasury shares.



ISIN: DK0060803831 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Brdr. A & O Johansen præf. -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 5,136,000 shares (DKK 51,360,000) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,900,000 shares (DKK 29,000,000) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 2,236,000 shares (DKK 22,360,000) -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AOJ P -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3419 --------------------------------------------------------





