Kristian Frederiksen has been appointed CFO in RTX A/S as per 1st August 2017.



Kristian Frederiksen has a master degree in international business from Aarhus School of Business, and comes from a position as Finance & Operations Director in Novo Nordisk in the Netherlands. He brings 10 years of financial management experience from Novo Nordisk across Europe and Asia. Prior to being Finance Director, Kristian held various positions within Corporate Finance in Novo Nordisk Headquarter in Copenhagen.



I look forward to working with Kristian in RTX.



Best regards,



RTX A/S



Peter Røpke



CEO