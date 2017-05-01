TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Editors note: There is one image accompanying this press release.

BioSyent Inc. ("BioSyent") (TSX VENTURE: RX) is pleased to announce that FeraMAX® has been named the #1 recommended iron supplement brand in a national survey of Canadian physicians and pharmacists for the second consecutive year.

The survey was conducted by Rogers Connect™ Market Research group and the following publications within the EnsembleIQ Healthcare Group: Pharmacy Practice+, The Medical Post, Profession Sante, CanadianHealthcareNetwork.ca, and ProfessionSante.ca. This annual survey was conducted between July 2016 and September 2016 with Canadian physicians and retail pharmacists. In total, 2,505 surveys were completed. FeraMAX® was named by 34% of physicians surveyed and 34% of pharmacists surveyed as their most recommended iron supplement brand to Canadian patients. In the 2017 survey results, the percentage of both physicians and pharmacists naming FeraMAX® as their most recommended iron supplement brand increased from the 2016 survey results.

"We are very proud that Canadian physicians and pharmacists in this survey have once again given FeraMAX® a #1 recommendation," commented Mr. Rene Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. "We are pleased that healthcare providers continue to recognize the unique benefits FeraMAX® offers to their patients, including improved safety, tolerability, and convenience."

About FeraMAX®

FeraMAX® 150 is an oral iron supplement indicated for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anaemia. This non-ionic polysaccharide-iron complex formulation reduces adverse gastrointestinal side effects commonly experienced with other iron formulations. A Vegan Certified formulation of FeraMAX® 150 was introduced to Canadian pharmacies last year and provides an iron therapy option for vegans, vegetarians, and patients with other dietary restrictions. FeraMAX® Powder, based upon the same innovative non-ionic polysaccharide-iron complex technology found in FeraMAX® 150, is available in a pleasant tasting, dissolvable powder for pediatric patients.

For more information on FeraMAX®, please visit www.feramax.com.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, hospital and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 14,472,453 shares issued and outstanding.

For a direct market quote (15 minutes delay) for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

