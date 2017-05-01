TORONTO, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- BacTech Environmental Corporation ("BacTech" or the "Company"), (CSE: BAC)(CSE: BAC.CN)(CNSX: BAC)(OTC PINK: BCCEF) will be running a week long investor awareness spot on Canadian television starting today.

CEO Clips profiles some of the most innovative publicly traded companies in North America and will feature a :15 second clip about BacTech on BNN beginning May 1, 2017. The clip can also be viewed online via this link:

http://www.b-tv.com/bachtech-environmental-commercial-15sec/

About BNN:

Business News Network (BNN) is Canada's only all business specialty channel with real time coverage of global market activity from a Canadian perspective.

Company Profile

BacTech Environmental Corporation holds the perpetual, exclusive, royalty-free rights to use BACOX bioleaching technology for the reclamation of tailings and mining waste materials. The Company's principal focus is a high-grade tin/silver/copper tailings project called Telamayu, located in Atocha, Bolivia, in association with COMIBOL, the state mining group. Investigation has begun to identify opportunities in Ecuador where mercury and arsenic issues caused by artisanal mining leads to environmental degradation. The Company continues to field enquiries globally with respect to additional opportunities for remediation, including licensing transactions for the technology.

Shares outstanding 60,762,930

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

