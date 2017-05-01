It has been decided to admit the following covered mortgage bonds (SDRO) for trading and official listing with effect from 3 May 2017: ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year DK00046057 RD11F6JU21 0.0% 4 DKK 1 July 2021 55 RF -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

