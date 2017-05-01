Garuda Indonesia - Benny S. Butarbutar VP Corporate Communication Benny@garuda-indonesia.com

CENGKARENG, INDONESIA, May 2, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - President & CEO Garuda Indonesia Pahala N Mansury and President & CEO of Angkasa Pura II Muhammad Awaluddin inaugurated Garuda Indonesia international flight operations service at Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Tangerang on Monday (1/5) by releasing flight GA 820 route Jakarta - Kuala Lumpur and welcoming the arrival of flight GA 823 route Singapore - Jakarta.Flight GA 820 from Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur destination, departed at 08.35 Local Time, while the arrival of flight GA 823 route Singapore - Jakarta landed at 08.15 Local Time. Both direct flights were greeted and released by the President & CEO from Garuda Indonesia and AP II.President Director & CEO Garuda Indonesia Pahala N Mansury said the official operation of Garuda Indonesia international flight service at Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta Airport marked the companies ongoing effort to enhance service excellence commitment and increase the convenience of all passengers in enjoying Garuda Indonesia flight service."We would also like to extend our greatest appreciation and gratitude to Angkasa Pura II who successfully provided an international airport service with modern facilities which surely will further support the operational service services that we provide to all passengers.""With the vision of Garuda Indonesia-based Indonesian hospitality service that is also aligned with Angkasa Pura II's vision of making Soekarno-Hatta the best smart-connected airport in the region, Garuda is optimistic that the presence of this international Terminal 3 service will not only be a concrete step towards the development of competitive infrastructure and transportation services Global, but also a milestone for the development of national tourism aspects in the eyes of the world," concluded Pahala.Meanwhile, President Director of Angkasa Pura II Muhammad Awaluddin expressed "We are grateful for the support of the public, Ministry of Transportation, especially the Directorate General for Air Transportation and other stakeholders at Soekarno-Hatta Airport so that on May 1, 2017, international route flights can be served through Terminal 3 Where this special first stage is operated by Garuda Indonesia," he explained."AP II is optimistic that the operation of international flights in Terminal 3 can further make Soekarno-Hatta Airport one of the supporters of tourism growth, in addition to the increase of Indonesia's economy," said Muhammad Awaluddin.On the other hand, Angkasa Pura II completes the operation of international flights in Terminal 3 with facilities supporting parking facilities that can accommodate about 1,200 private vehicles for regular parking. Then as a form of familiarization of the service users towards the building of International Terminal 3 parking, for seven days or starting from 1-7 May 2017 regular parking users will be free of vehicle parking fee.As for the parking of the vehicle, Angkasa Pura II also provides 2 parking garage area that is East Inap Parking and West Inap Parking located in the office area in the middle of the airport area where passengers who want to invite the vehicle can make reservations first through the smartphone application "Orangapark Parking" which can be downloaded through Google Play.In addition, on 1-7 May 2017 all tenants including food and beverages in the area of Terminal 3 International in cooperation with Angkasa Pura II will be granted an additional 10% discount to all airline passengers or airport visitors, excluding any existing discounts.In line with Garuda Indonesia's international flight service to Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Garuda Indonesia is optimistic that it will further strengthen the 5-star service and increase the capacity of pre-light and post-flight services provided to all passengers.International flight services in Terminal 3, Garuda Indonesia will further expand the capacity of its pre-post flight service to all users of the service users. At Terminal 3 later, Garuda Indonesia will operate 26 check-in counters as well as a significant increase in executive lounge capacity with an area of 2,100 m2 comprising 350 seats for business class and 56 seats for first class.About Garuda Indonesia GroupGaruda Indonesia Group [IDX:GIAA] operates a total of 194 aircraft, consisting of ten (10) Boeing 777-300ER, twenty-five (25) Airbus A330-200/300, two (2) Boeing 747-400, seventy-six (76) Boeing 737-800NG, eighteen (18) Bombardier CRJ1000 NextGen, and fifteen (15) ATR72-600, with a 146 aircraft operated by Garuda Indonesia, and forty (40) Airbus A320 and eight (8) Boeing 737-300/500, or 48 aircraft operated by Citilink, with an average aircraft age of 4.6 years.Concerning services performance, the management is implementing the "Excellent Services" program that requires sustainable service development. It has shown remarkable results with "The World's Best Cabin Staff" award received by Garuda Indonesia's cabin crew from Skytrax (an independent aviation rating institution in London) for the third consecutive time (a hat-trick) from 2014 to 2016.In addition to the World's Best Cabin Staff award, Garuda Indonesia has maintained its reputation as a five-star airline, including being named; Top 5 World's Best Airlines in Asia, Top 10 World's Best First Class Airlines, Top 10 World's Best Economy Class Airlines, and The Most Loved Airline.Aside from Skytrax, Garuda Indonesia also won the "Outstanding Food Service by a Carrier" award from Pax International Magazine, the Top 10 World's Most Favourite Airlines from TripAdvisor, Best Cabin Services by Smart Travel Asia, and Best First Class Sparkling Wine-Champagne from Business Traveller. For more information, please visit www.garuda-indonesia.com.Source: Garuda Indonesia GroupContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.