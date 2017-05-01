Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Shannon will discuss the company's long-term strategy at the 2017 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Wednesday, May 10. The conference will be held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City.
About Allegion™
Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in safety and security, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produces a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other institutions. Allegion is a $2 billion company, with products sold in almost 130 countries.
For more, visit www.allegion.com.
