Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal caustic soda marketreport. This research report also lists six other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170501006093/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global caustic soda market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global caustic soda market is likely to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the growth in many end-user industries, such as pulp and paper, organic chemicals, and inorganic chemicals. The compound is mainly used in chemical industries for processing other chemicals, such as soda lime. The market growth may be affected due to the reactive nature and energy-intensive production process, which also contribute to the emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, with the increase in the number of new players, the market share for these vendors is declining and is being shared by regional players. Intense competition and stringent regulations from the governments constitute significant risk factors for the vendors in the market. The market is witnessing consolidation due to intensifying competition.

"To survive and succeed in this intensely competitive market, it is imperative for the vendors to distinguish their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition," says Mahitha Mallishetty, a lead specialty chemicals research analyst from Technavio.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top five caustic soda market vendors

AkzoNobel (AkzoNobel Industrial Chemicals)

AkzoNobel Industrial Chemicals operates under AkzoNobel, a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty chemicals, paints, and performance coatings worldwide. AkzoNobel Industrial Chemicals offers high-purity salt, chlorine, caustic lye, hydrochloric acid, chloromethanes and monochloroacetic acid (MCA). It produces caustic soda along with chlorine and hydrogen from the electrolysis of salt brine. It is produced in five plants in Europe.

Occidental Chemical Corporation (OxyChem)

OxyChem's caustic soda (sodium hydroxide) meets the test requirements specified in the Food Chemicals Codex (FCC), eighth edition, 2012. However, the caustic soda is not produced under all current good manufacturing practices requirements as defined by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shintech, the Shin-Etsu Group's subsidiary has expanded the production capacity by 12-fold to meet the rising demand. The annual production of caustic soda has been expanded to 200,000 tons.

Solvay

The joint venture of Solvay and INEOS has pooled assets of both the groups across the entire chlorovinyls chain, including PVC, caustic soda, and chlorine derivatives. RusVinyl, Solvay's Russian joint venture in chlorovinyls with Sibur, has been excluded from the transaction. Upon closing, Solvay received an upfront cash payment of USD 166.89 million, subject to customary adjustments such as actual working capital levels.

The Dow Chemical Company

The Dow Chemical Company is one of the world's largest chemical manufacturers. The company manufactures chemicals, agricultural products, and plastics that serve Argo Science, construction, electronics and communications, healthcare, infrastructure, and packaging industries.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Flavors and Fragrances Chemicals Market 2017-2021

Global Flocculants Market 2017-2021

Global Asphalt Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like industrial gasesmetals and minerals, and olefins. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170501006093/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com