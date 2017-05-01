sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 02.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 563 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,262 Euro		+0,222
+5,50 %
WKN: A0ETVA ISIN: CA3499151080 Ticker-Symbol: F4S 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,216
4,258
28.04.
4,162
4,275
28.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC4,262+5,50 %