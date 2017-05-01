REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/01/17 -- Viterra USA LLC ("Viterra") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the grain handling assets of Gavilon Grain LLC's Grand Forks, North Dakota location. The transaction has received all necessary approvals and closed today.

"We're pleased to add this facility to our asset network, and to continue building our presence in the US," said Kyle Jeworski, Viterra's President and CEO for North America. "We're looking forward to working closely with local customers to provide them with superior service, including access to global markets, the expertise of our staff, flexible contracting options, and a wide variety of online tools that are available exclusively to Viterra customers across our asset network."

The facility has a storage capacity of approximately 140,000 metric tonnes. It has the ability to load up to 110 railcars serviced by BNSF Railway, and is equipped with two truck receiving pits and a grain dryer. Further, in keeping with its ongoing commitment to operational excellence Viterra will be making a number of immediate capital upgrades at the site.

In addition to this facility Viterra's presence in North Dakota includes special crops facilities in Ray and Minot, as well as a joint venture terminal at Northgate.

About Viterra

Viterra is Canada's grain industry leader, supported by the expertise of its people, a superior network of assets, and unrivalled connections to world markets. Headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, our commitment to agriculture goes back over 100 years, partnering with farmers to market and move their crops to areas of need around the world. Our continued focus on operational excellence throughout North America allows us to efficiently handle, process, distribute and transport grains and oilseeds. We provide further value to our partners through a wide variety of contracting and risk management tools to help them realize the full potential of their crops. For more information on Viterra in North America, please visit www.viterra.com. Viterra is part of Glencore Agriculture, a global market leader in originating, handling, processing and marketing agricultural commodities.

