Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Nordea Funds Oy's holding in Asiakastieto has exceeded 5 per cent

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 May 2017 AT 1.00 P.M. EEST

Nordea Funds Oy's holding in Asiakastieto has exceeded 5 per cent

Asiakastieto Group Plc has on 1 May 2017 received an announcement referred to in Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which Nordea Funds Oy's holding in Asiakastieto has exceeded the threshold of 5 per cent on 28 April 2017.

According to the announcement, the holding of Nordea Funds Oy has increased to 769 109 shares, corresponding to 5,093 per cent of the company's shares and voting rights.

Asiakastieto has in total 15 102 178 shares. All shares carry equal voting rights.

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading Finnish providers of business and consumer information services. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. At the end of 2016, the Group had around 19 000 clients, of which 11 000 were contractual clients. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. In 2016, the Group's net sales were EUR 49,2 million and it had 170 employees at the end of 2016. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi.

