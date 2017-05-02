SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article and interview with CEO John Poss, discussing GB Sciences Inc.'s (OTCQB: GBLX) recent developments and its strategy moving forward.

Innovative New Products & Partners

GB Sciences recently signed an agreement with Kush Cups to produce Keurig-compatible K-Cups in the State of Nevada. These K-Cups can be used by medical marijuana -- and soon recreational marijuana -- consumers to brew hot and cold coffees and teas. Consumers may find these kinds of products easier for consuming cannabinoids compared to other common forms of consumption, such as smoking, cannabis oils, or edible products.

The company will leverage its advanced propagation technology, tissue culture, and medical-grade clean rooms to grow cannabis in their state-of-the-art cultivation facility in Las Vegas and distribute the Kush Cups throughout the state. Consistency is especially important for medical marijuana consumers that rely on specific combinations of cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and other beneficial cannabinoids.

K-Cups also provide a compelling revenue model for the two partners. The daily use disposable products provide a great source for recurring revenue, while the ubiquity of Keurig machines means a large potential target market. Kush Cups has become a leading provider of cannabis products in the State of Nevada with the potential to expand into other states throughout the country over the long-term.

Growing Op & Research Opportunities

GB Sciences will complete its first marijuana harvest over the coming weeks at its Las Vegas cultivation facility. In addition to this production, the company recently acquired two other Nevada licenses that will be folded into the production facility and expand the scope of its business to include oil extraction, production, and other services. Management also aims to acquire a license in California within the next 12 months to add to its capacity.

In early April, the company submitted an offer to Louisiana State University to act as a licensed operator of its medical cannabis production facility under the Alison Neustrom Act. The deal would enable the company to be the sole vendor of cannabis and extracts on behalf of LSU for the patients of Louisiana. LSU and Southern University have the only two licenses granted by the state to cultivate, distribute, and sell medical cannabis.

The Act also authorized LSU AgCenter to conduct research on medical cannabis, which could tie in nicely with GB Sciences' research-driven efforts. The research division would work alongside the facility to produce therapeutic medical cannabis products for qualified patients. If GB Sciences wins the contract, it will have the first right to commercialize any inventions or discovery of research from the institution.

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

