sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 03.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

56,58 Euro		-2,453
-4,16 %
WKN: A0MUES ISIN: US2547091080 Ticker-Symbol: DC7 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,38
56,94
02.05.
56,56
56,79
02.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES56,58-4,16 %