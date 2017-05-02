Most comprehensive, modern student management system in the industry

Driving cloud adoption in global Higher Education

Unit4 announces availability of Student Management Spring '17 with integral Housing management, offering the most comprehensive and modern cloud solution in the industry. As the market leader, Unit4 is driving cloud adoption and digital transformation in the sector globally.

Unit4 is investing heavily to develop Student Management, the most highly utilized core solution for any Higher Education institution, built on the Microsoft Azure platform. The first modern system to market, Unit4 is driving cloud uptake in the sector, delivering a completely new experience to hundreds of thousands of students, from enquiry and enrollment to graduation and alumni, and educators worldwide each day.

With widespread changes to student tuition fee structures, universities and colleges are competing more on the quality of the housing they offer. Typically maintained outside the Student Management solution, Housing is a vital component in quality of student life. Unit4 now gives institutions the ability to administer housing facilities and rooms, including roommate assignments and payments from within the core system.

"For an industry that's been hampered by decade old systems, we are delivering something totally new," said Jami Morshed, Global Vice President, Higher Education at Unit4. "As the most mission critical application, the value delivered by Unit4 Student Management is driving cloud adoption and digital transformation among our customers. We're proud to be the catalyst for such positive change."

Spring '17 also includes new Assessments and Academic Progress functionality, delivering a full 360° view of each student's progress and achievements. Institutions can monitor their students' academic progress and manage and amend institutional rules as they change over time. Additionally, the CRM module has been extended, delivering B2B capabilities for effectively engaging with other institutions and businesses.

Unit4 continues to add significant new names to its customer list including the Royal College of Art, Corban University, Howard College, Grand Prairie Regional College, Groupe Inseec, William Carey University, Buckinghamshire New University, Vernon College, King's College London, HEC Paris, Reykjavik University, University of Aberdeen, The Royal College of Music and Swiss Education Group.

Supporting statements:

Nicholas Roussel-Milner, Director of Information Systems Technology at Buckinghamshire New University, said: "The University recognizes the importance of IT in achieving its goals and is making a significant investment in technology over the next five years, which will enhance the student experience, drive business transformation and improve the quality of IT service delivery. In this connected age, students expect information at their fingertips and access to services 24/7. We want to match or surpass the digital experience they receive in other areas of their lives and the new student management system is part of a wider strategy to move from just managing student data to delivering an enriched personalized student experience."

"Institutions are no longer asking if they should migrate core systems to the cloud, but how they should do it and on which early adopters they should model their implementation strategy," said Nicole Engelbert, Director of Research Analysis, Technology, at analyst firm Ovum. "Recent findings from Ovum's ICT Enterprise Insights Survey quantify this shift from skepticism to action. Investments in cloud are growing rapidly, particularly in the areas of software and infrastructure. Data centers are moving off campus and greenfield applications, and increasingly mission-critical applications, are moving with them. With the recent availability of cloud student information systems (SISs) like Unit4's, this trend will only accelerate as institutions seek out modernization strategies and new delivery models for their most core solution."

About Unit4

Unit4 is a leading provider of enterprise applications empowering people in service organizations. Unit4 delivers ERP, industry-focused and best-in-class applications. Thousands of organizations from sectors including professional services, education, public services, not-for-profit, real estate, wholesale, and financial services benefit from Unit4 solutions. Unit4 provides student management, ERP and research management solutions to over 1000 colleges and universities globally to help them accelerate growth, boost student success, improve institutional effectiveness and deliver research excellence. Clients include Oxford and Cambridge Universities, HEC Paris, University of Waterloo, American University of Paris, Robert Morris University, Baylor College of Medicine, Hult International, and University of Dubai. Unit4 is in business for people.

For more information, please visit the website at http://www.unit4.com/us/about/our-company, follow us on Twitter @Unit4_NA, or visit our LinkedIn page.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502005380/en/

Contacts:

Matter Communications

Ryan Lilly

Account Manager

rlilly@matternow.com

or

Unit4

Emma Keates, +44 (0) 1423 537977

Group PR Manager

Emma.Keates@unit4.com

Twitter: @emmajkeates