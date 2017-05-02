BIDU Stock: Time Is Running OutI have been patiently waiting for a particular price pattern on the Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock chart to finally resolve itself. A resolution to this price pattern would dictate which direction Baidu stock is heading in next. This price pattern is actually quite beautiful, and its implications are mind blowing. Once this price pattern is completed, I am expecting a substantially large move in BIDU stock. I have been waiting for the pattern to resolve itself since August of last year. Every day that the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...