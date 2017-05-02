Eastman Chemical Company: Curt Espeland to address the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Media Advisory Issued May 2, 2017

Industrials Conference Curt Espeland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference in New York City on May 10, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. ET.



Live Webcast Mr. Espeland's presentation will be webcast live on www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/). Replay An audio replay of the presentation will be available at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/), events & presentations.







Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com (mailto:griddle@eastman.com)

Media Contact:

Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager

423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com (mailto:tracy@eastman.com)









