CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - (TSX: ECA) (NYSE: ECA)

The following matter was voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Encana Corporation (the "Corporation") held on May 2, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and 2017 Proxy Statement dated March 23, 2017.

1. Election of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the following 10 nominees were appointed as Directors of the Corporation to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent -------------------- ----------- ------- -------------- ------- Peter A. Dea 535,096,388 99.12% 4,761,912 0.88% Fred J. Fowler 526,182,537 97.47% 13,675,763 2.53% Howard J. Mayson 536,778,320 99.43% 3,079,980 0.57% Lee A. McIntire 524,559,330 97.17% 15,298,970 2.83% Margaret A. McKenzie 523,577,985 96.98% 16,280,435 3.02% Suzanne P. Nimocks 524,412,409 97.14% 15,445,679 2.86% Brian G. Shaw 536,984,231 99.47% 2,873,737 0.53% Douglas J. Suttles 537,166,485 99.50% 2,691,815 0.50% Bruce G. Waterman 524,983,845 97.24% 14,874,123 2.76% Clayton H. Woitas 526,447,416 97.52% 13,410,552 2.48%

Encana Corporation

Encana is a leading North American energy producer that is focused on developing its strong portfolio of resource plays, held directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, producing natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). By partnering with employees, community organizations and other businesses, Encana contributes to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates. Encana common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ECA.

SOURCE: Encana Corporation

