ChinaBio® Partnering Forum Capitalizes on Robust Cross-border Life Science Climate in China

The ninth annual ChinaBio® Partnering Forum will be held in Zhuhai, China, May 31-June 1, 2017. The event is the largest and most productive life science partnering conference in China, and brings over 900 leaders from across the life science value chain. Attending companies from China and across the globe include pharma, biotech, innovative startups, and researchers from leading universities and institutes, as well as VCs and other investors.

Cross-border partnerships are the focus of new rules just proposed by the China FDA that will make international collaboration and investment easier, including foreign-approved IND exemptions that speed drug trials by two years or more, and expedited regulatory processes for new drugs and IND/CTA approvals for certain indications, among other highlights. China continues to be the world's fastest growing healthcare market and is expected to be the #1 market in the world by 2020.

"There is no better time to forge cross-border partnerships with China-based drug development companies," said Greg B. Scott, Founder and Chairman, ChinaBio® Group. "Innovation is coming from within China, and new CFDA rules have relieved the concerns of many Western companies and investors. The landscape has transformed significantly from just a few years ago resulting in an increase in cross-border in-licensing deals with Western companies."

"China continues to be a major player in drug development on the world stage," said Anna Chrisman, Group Managing Director, EBD Group, "as evidenced by recent partnerships between global pharma companies and China startups in the development of new cancer treatments and new biologics. ChinaBio® Partnering Forum is a conduit to connect pharma and investors with China innovation and manufacturing."

Pharmaceutical companies already committed to attending the event include AbbVie, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, MSD, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Roche, and Sanofi as well as scouts from innovation-based domestic companies such as 3SBio, Betta, EbimAb, Innovent, Livzon, Luoxin, Mabpharm, Shenogen, Simcere and Zai Lab, among others.

The event is hosted by Zhuhai, a coastal resort city, centered in the life science industry in Southern China. The Jinwan district is home to over 150 life science companies, including two of China's USD 1+ billion healthcare companies, Livzon Pharmaceuticals, and United Laboratories. The new, 250,000 m2 Zhuhai Jinwan BioPharmaceutical Park is only 10 minutes from the Zhuhai airport, and provides full incubator facilities as well as pilot and clinical scale biologics manufacturing.

About EBD Group

EBD Group is the leading partnering firm for the global life science industry. Since 1993, biotech, pharma and medical device companies have leveraged EBD Group's partnering conferences, technology and services to identify business opportunities and develop strategic relationships essential to their success.

EBD Group's conferences are run with the support of leading corporations and international trade associations and include:

BIO-Europe® and BIO-Europe Spring®, Europe's largest life science partnering conferences, supported by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO)

largest life science partnering conferences, supported by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) BioPharm America', the fastest growing partnering event in North America

Biotech Showcase', a unique forum in San Francisco for presenting to investors and business development executives, co-produced with Demy-Colton

for presenting to investors and business development executives, co-produced with Demy-Colton BioEquity Europe, the investor conference co-organized with BioCentury Publications and BIO

ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, the first dedicated biotech/pharma partnering conference in China , co-produced with ChinaBio® Group

, co-produced with ChinaBio® Group Cell & Gene Exchange, a partnering forum focused on the patient community in cell and gene therapy sectors, co-produced with Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM).

EBD Group's sophisticated web-based partnering service, partneringONE®, is used as the partnering engine at numerous third-party events around the world. Tune into EBD Group's Insight for timely coverage of news that influences the business strategies of the life science industry.

EBD Group is an Informa company. Informa is the largest publicly-owned organizer of exhibitions, conferences and training in the world.

EBD Group has offices in the USA and Europe.

For more information please visit http://www.ebdgroup.com.

About ChinaBio® Group

Since its founding in 2007, ChinaBio® Group has successfully helped nearly 100 US, European and Asia-Pacific life science companies achieve success in China. Leveraging its consulting and advisory teams' significant experience in China's life science industry, ChinaBio® has helped its clients identify over 1,000 in-/out-licensing and M&A opportunities and raise over $500M in funding in China. Clients have included many global pharma and life science companies as well as early stage and mid-size companies in Europe, US, Korea and Japan, as well as China. ChinaBio® has also organized over 30 conferences in China focused on investment and partnering, and publishes ChinaBio® Today, the most widely read source for China life science news. ChinaBio® Group is headquartered in Shanghai with staff in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Canada and Switzerland.

