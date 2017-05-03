(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2016)

Regulatory News:

Issuer: DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE (Paris:DSY)

Type of securities: ordinary shares

Period: from April 27 to May 2, 2017

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:

http://www.3ds.com/investors/regulated-information/

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the

issuer Date of

trading Identification

code of the

financial

instrument Total daily

volume

(in

number of

shares) Weighted

average daily

acquisition

price of the

shares* Market Dassault Systèmes 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 04/27/2017 FR0000130650 55,000 79.8061 025 Dassault Systèmes 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 04/28/2017 FR0000130650 60,696 81.6742 025 Dassault Systèmes 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 05/02/2017 FR0000130650 29,078 81.9447 025

(*) The weighted average unit price is a rounded price.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170503005799/en/

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes