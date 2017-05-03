(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2016)
Issuer: DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE (Paris:DSY)
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: from April 27 to May 2, 2017
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
http://www.3ds.com/investors/regulated-information/
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|
Identification code of the
|
Date of
|
Identification
|
Total daily
|
Weighted
|Market
|Dassault Systèmes
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|
04/27/2017
|FR0000130650
|55,000
|79.8061
|025
|Dassault Systèmes
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|
04/28/2017
|FR0000130650
|60,696
|81.6742
|025
|Dassault Systèmes
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|05/02/2017
|FR0000130650
|29,078
|81.9447
|025
(*) The weighted average unit price is a rounded price.
