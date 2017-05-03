F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, May 3
|TO:
|RNS
|FROM
|F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited
|L.E.I.:
|213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
|DATE:
|3 May 2017
Dividend Declaration
F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly interim dividend payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2017, of 0.5 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|11 May 2017
|Record Date:
|12 May 2017
|Pay Date:
|31 May 2017
All enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Sharon Williams
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745051