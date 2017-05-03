Research and Markets - Global Data Center Security Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.5% by 2021: Key Vendors are Check Point, Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Honeywel, Intel, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Trend Micro & Tyco

DUBLIN, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global data center security market to grow at a CAGR of 10.51% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Data Center Security Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increase in the use of Docker container technology. Docker containers aid in the deployment of distributed applications easily. Many enterprises are adopting Docker container technologies by moving their applications from VMs. Several CSPs, managed hosting services, and Linux vendors are supporting container technology as an alternative to virtualization.

These containers use shared operating systems instead of virtualizing hardware, which is proving to be more efficient than hypervisors with regard to the use of the system's resources. The increased use of container technologies is also compelling vendors to focus on providing better security. As many CSPs and managed hosting services facilitate the move to Docker container technology, the need for security by the vendors will be a major revenue booster for the market.



According to the report, one driver in market is growing construction of data center facilities. There is a trend among enterprises to adopt cloud-based services for at least one of the operational needs of their businesses. In terms of cloud infrastructure, the CSPs are rapidly expanding their availability zones to come closer to the customer to reduce network latency and facilitate high-availability services. The major CSPs involved in the construction of data centers include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, IBM, and Aliyun (Alibaba Group). These CSPs are involved in the construction of mega data center facilities that can operate thousands of IT infrastructures.

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems

Fortinet

Honeywell International

Intel

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Trend Micro

Tyco International

Allegion

Arecont Vision

Assa Abloy

Axis Communications

Boon Edam

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Five forces analysis



PART 07: Market segmentation by type of security



PART 08: Market segmentation by logical security



PART 09: Market segmentation by physical security



PART 10: Market segmentation by geography



PART 11: Decision framework



PART 12: Drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Vendor landscape



PART 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8gbfz5/global_data

