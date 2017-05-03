CHARLESTON, SC and SIOUX CITY, IA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Expanding its FBO network, Hawthorne Global Aviation Services ("Hawthorne") today announced the acquisition of JetSun Aviation Centre, a Sioux City, Iowa FBO at Sioux Gateway Airport (KSUX). Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, headquartered in Charleston, SC, is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932.

The Sioux City FBO has more than 100,000 square feet of hangar space, a robust Part 145 Repair Station, extensive avionics capabilities, a large reception area, conference room, pilot's lounge and flight planning. In addition to FBO services, Sioux City will offer full maintenance and avionics services.

"The Sioux City FBO is a key addition to our growing FBO network, now with six FBOs located across the East Coast, Midwest and South," said Bryon Burbage, President and CEO of Hawthorne Global Aviation Services. "We pride ourselves on providing the highest level of service and our new Sioux City FBO will continue to deliver on this promise to our FBO customers."

NexPhase Capital ("NPC") and Hawthorne Corporation formed Hawthorne in 2010 to pursue an FBO acquisition strategy. NPC provides the company with strategic advice. Hawthorne Sioux City further expands the Hawthorne network that includes FBOs at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY (KISP), Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, Ill. (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis. (KEAU) and Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (KTCL).

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates six premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO), including Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY (KISP), Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, Ill. (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis. (KEAU), Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (KTCL) and Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa (KSUX). Its Long Island MacArthur Airport FBO in Islip, NY (KISP) offers private jet charter, maintenance and avionics; the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis. (KEAU) FBO offers private jet charter and maintenance; the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport FBO in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (KTCL) offers private jet maintenance and the Sioux Gateway Airport FBO in Sioux City, Iowa (KSUX) offers private jet maintenance and avionics. For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit www.hawthorne.aero.

About NexPhase Capital Partners

NexPhase Capital ("NPC"), formed by former principals of Moelis Capital Partners ("MCP"), is a New York-based private equity firm that targets equity investments in leading middle market, growth-oriented companies. The members of the NPC team have extensive, industry-diverse investing experience and a history of working closely with management teams and boards to drive value creation. As part of any investment it makes, NPC provides management teams, at their discretion, access to a range of resources, known as the NPC toolkit. The toolkit provides management teams support in key functional areas such as strategy, organic growth, operations, people and add-on acquisitions.

