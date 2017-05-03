sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Photomask Inspection Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2021: Key Vendors are KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials & Lasertec

DUBLIN, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Photomask Inspection Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global photomask inspection market to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Photomask Inspection Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase in wafer size. A wafer is known as a slice or substrate. It is a thin substrate of semiconductor material, such as crystalline silicon and is used for the fabrication of ICs and photovoltaics for conventional, wafer-based solar cells. Silicon wafers are essential for the fabrication of ICs.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of wireless computing devices. The growth of mobile computing devices has fueled the growth of the global photomask inspection market. Consumers electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and notebooks are in demand. They are becoming lighter, slimmer, and more reliable. They are the highest contributors to the revenue of the global photomask inspection market, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. The growing demand for consumer electronics is directly proportional to increase in the rate of adoption of photomask inspection.

Key vendors

  • KLA-Tencor
  • Applied Materials
  • Lasertec

Other prominent vendors

  • Carl Zeiss
  • FEI (a subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific)
  • Hermes Microvision
  • JEOL
  • Nanometrics
  • Nikon
  • Planar
  • Rudolph Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market overview

PART 07: Market segmentation by technology type

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Key leading countries

PART 11: Market drivers

PART 12: Impact of drivers

PART 13: Market challenges

PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 15: Market trends

PART 16: Vendor landscape

PART 17: Key vendor analysis

PART 18: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nb77tb/global_photomask

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire