Research and Markets - Global Photomask Inspection Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2021: Key Vendors are KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials & Lasertec

The global photomask inspection market to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend in the market is increase in wafer size. A wafer is known as a slice or substrate. It is a thin substrate of semiconductor material, such as crystalline silicon and is used for the fabrication of ICs and photovoltaics for conventional, wafer-based solar cells. Silicon wafers are essential for the fabrication of ICs.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of wireless computing devices. The growth of mobile computing devices has fueled the growth of the global photomask inspection market. Consumers electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and notebooks are in demand. They are becoming lighter, slimmer, and more reliable. They are the highest contributors to the revenue of the global photomask inspection market, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. The growing demand for consumer electronics is directly proportional to increase in the rate of adoption of photomask inspection.



Key vendors



KLA-Tencor

Applied Materials

Lasertec



Other prominent vendors



Carl Zeiss

FEI (a subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Hermes Microvision

JEOL

Nanometrics

Nikon

Planar

Rudolph Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market overview



PART 07: Market segmentation by technology type



PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Key leading countries



PART 11: Market drivers



PART 12: Impact of drivers



PART 13: Market challenges



PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges



PART 15: Market trends



PART 16: Vendor landscape



PART 17: Key vendor analysis



PART 18: Appendix



